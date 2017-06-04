Joel Embiid reacts to Real Madrid Champions League win

– joined Andrés Iniesta and Clarence Seedorf as one of only three players to have taken part in four UEFA Champions League final victories.

Real Madrid defended their Champions League trophy with a convincing 4-1 win over Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Not bad seats for Embiid during the actual match on Saturday, eh?

Real Madrid easily advanced from a group containing Sporting Lisbon, Legia Warsaw and Borussia Dortmund, even though it finished second behind Dortmund.

‘If I knew that things would end like this, I’d take it every season, ‘ Isco said.

It was also a special evening for Madrid’s Gareth Bale, who saluted his team historic triumph as the Spanish giants became the first side to retain the trophy for 27 years.

Juve were again the almost man as Real Madrid secured their 12th title in style.

“This is a team that doesn’t concede goals, keep clean sheets for fun, the best defence for the last six years in Italy”. It’s been a hard season.

Beyond his assist, the 31-year-old’s elegance on the ball, his eye for a pass and capacity for making the right decisions, helped to open up angles for Real Madrid to hit Juventus time after time on the break.

Juventus’ defeat was the seventh time they had lost in the final – a competition record. At the age of 39 years and 126 days, the Italy worldwide would have replaced compatriot Paolo Maldini as the oldest player to win the Champions League had Juventus become European champions for the first time since 1996.

“These guys have an understanding of each other, a way of playing they understand”.

Juventus have won only two of their eight European Cup/Champions League finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, with further goals from Casemiro and Marco Asensio consigning Mario Mandzukic’s blockbuster to a scant corner of European Cup history.

Indeed, Real are the first to win back-to-back titles since the competition morphed into the Champions League, European football’s biggest club competition.

So it was a shame that the game ran away so much from Juventus.