If the deal doesn’t fit, Trump must quit?

The world is “laughing (and) crying at the president of the United States, who clearly doesn’t know what he’s talking about”, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told CNN on Friday. In an interview last week with The Boston Globe, Kerry said the president’s announcement Thursday “was a day of craven ignorance and cynicism that moved the presidency of the United States away from global leadership into a narrow little niche of ideological, political self-preservation”.

“When Donald Trump says, well, we’re going to negotiate a better deal, you know, he’s going to go out and find a better deal?” That’s like O.J. Simpson saying he’s gonna go out and find the real killer.

Despite Trump’s claim that he would renegotiate a climate agreement, many countries immediately announced they would not negotiate another environmental treaty with the US.

Shortly after Trump’s remarks, however, France, Germany and Italy issued a joint statement that the agreement is not up for renegotiation, according to the Associated Press.

Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change was a major topic of discussion on the Sunday shows, which obviously booked guests before the terrorist attack on London eclipsed that news. Because if he did believe in it he wouldn’t pull out of Paris.

Trump abandoned the deal despite its support from some of his top advisors – including Kerry’s successor, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“There has to be far more focus on the economic message”, Kerry said, saying the USA is putting itself at a competitive disadvantage in green technology sectors.

On “The Story” tonight, Gen. Jack Keane pointed out that Kerry took the lead for the USA on the Paris agreement, in addition to the Iran nuclear deal, both of which he called “lousy”.