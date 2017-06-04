John Kerry on Paris Pullout: Trump ‘Put America Last’

Tillerson, a former Exxon Mobil CEO, had urged Trump not to abandon the deal but was ultimately overruled.

Belgium also said it supported the Paris climate agreement without reservations. “I don’t think we’re going to change our ongoing efforts to reduce those emissions in the future either, so hopefully people can keep it in perspective”.

“We’re getting out”, Trump said in a speech from the Rose Garden of the White House.

But the bottom line for Arkansas businesses may be that the decision changes little here, as power companies continue their shift away from coal generation and remain on a path toward renewable energy goals.

While national CEOs like Elon Musk of Tesla and Robert Iger of Disney resigned from presidential councils in protest of the decision, others like General Electric’s Jeff Immelt said that the die has been cast, and corporate America considers the issue of cleaner energy essentially settled.

Pence called Trump’s decision “refreshing”. He says the countries that stay in the Paris deal will “reap the benefits in “jobs and industries created”.

His decision will directly affect his own country, with the World Bank claiming that five of the top ten cities in the world at risk from climate change are in the United States – including New Orleans, New York and Miami.

Conway made similar remarks in an interview on Fox News, citing “fairness” to American workers and businesses.

“‘America first. Earth last’, that will hurt everyone – Americans included”. Pruitt again answered by insisting their discussions about the Paris accord were centered exclusively on whether the accord was good for the U.S.

Hendricks said the absence of $500 million contributions from the United States to the Green Climate Fund will be felt from 2018, but suggested the gap could be filled with “other financing mechanisms, for example through the World Bank”.

Washington Post: Trump announces US will exit Paris climate deal, sparking criticism at home and overseas – “Trump’s decision set off alarms worldwide, drawing swift and sharp condemnation from foreign leaders as well as top environmentalists and corporate titans, who decried the USA exit from the Paris accord as an irresponsible abdication of American leadership in the face of irrefutable scientific evidence”.

In announcing his decision, Trump said he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“.

The White House indicated it would follow the lengthy exit process outlined in the deal.

Surveys have also found that USA citizens are among the least concerned about climate change among all other nations.

Critics have said Trump’s decision to reject the Paris Agreement will mean a future where flooding, violent storms and drought will be regular occurrences ARE WE KEEPING UP WITH IT?

Former President Barack Obama actually circumvented the process to make the Paris Agreement a “treaty” in the legal sense for the US.

The US will not officially be “out” of the agreement for four years from the date it went into effect: 4 November 2016.

But Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s worldwide climate summit, said it was now time to look ahead.

The Atlantic: Did Donald Trump Just Make the Planet Hotter?

“Trump’s action also served notice on other nations that he was serious about being prepared to face worldwide anger and criticism for insisting that previous agreements and deals damaging to United States interests be scrapped or renegotiated, Jatras pointed out”.

The immediate impact of Trump’s move could be largely symbolic.

Kerry spoke with NPR after Trump’s White House announcement regarding the worldwide climate accord. The decision has no direct impact on major USA regulations on power plants and vehicle rules now aimed at reducing carbon emissions, although those are now under review by Trump as well. This country is the world’s second biggest carbon emitter behind China.