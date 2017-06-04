Johnson, Yedlin, Wood return to US lineup vs Venezuela

But first comes the matter of an worldwide friendly at Rio Tinto Stadium.

For Venezuela, who have already been mathematically eliminated from qualifying for next summer’s World Cup, Saturday’s match will be a good chance to test out some fresh faces in a tough environment. Head coach Rafael Dudamel won’t even be in attendance in Utah on Saturday, as he’s now in South Korea with the U-20 team, which he also manages.

Despite his status as one of the top players in the United States pool and regularly playing as a winger for his club team Borussia Monchengladbach, Johnson has never really found a positional home with the USMNT, bouncing between the backline and midfield for the majority of Jurgen Klinsmann’s tenure.

“I think it’s an important game for us”.

All three missed March qualifiers because of injuries.

“After two games, the situation wasn’t good”.

Not only was Dempsey unavailable to play as the Sounders went on to win MLS Cup in December but the US veteran’s future was in serious doubt. Arena will have to find the balance between allowing his starters to get in rhythm with each other without putting them under too much strain ahead of their two-qualifiers-in-four-days stretch.

It may “just” be a friendly to many, but Bradley said the USA camp is taking Saturday’s match in Utah as important as the June 8 qualifier against Trinidad & Tobago, and the qualifier at Mexico’s famed Azteca Stadium just three days later. “You don’t take those for granted, so we’ll enjoy tomorrow night and get ready for a really important week”.

Darlington Nagbe, Jorge Villafana and Michael Bradley round out the side, with the Toronto midfielder wearing the captain’s armband.

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando has been with the national team all week, and club teammate Jefferson Savarino will suit up for Venezuela.

“As he continues to grow, he’ll position himself to be a key member and provide some leadership”, Arena said of Pulisic. Expect him to start a first-choice lineup, then rotate a good number of players – especially those coming off of lengthy European seasons – throughout the second half.

“I think his illness previous year allowed him to reflect on himself a little bit as a player and person, and I think it’s brought a different perspective to him both on and off the field”, said Arena.

Forward Clint Dempsey could take a step closer to overtaking Landon Donovan as the US career goals leader. “He has a track record, and everywhere he’s been, he’s scored goals”. His career has been impressive. “When he left MLS I certainly had my doubts that he could be a player that could earn significant minutes and move to big clubs in Europe, but he proved everyone wrong”. “It’s been a great run for him”. It may come next week. But it is nearly assuredly to happen sooner than later. “When you’re getting ready for big games, and you see Clint, he’s a guy you want with you on the biggest days”.