Jose Mourinho should sign Alexis Sanchez, says Bryan Robson

Bryan Robson says that Manchester United should be looking to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this summer.

United legend Robson believes Jose Mourinho should be among those looking to do a deal if a scramble is sparked, with Sanchez “guaranteed” to be a success at Old Trafford.

Ferguson signed Robin van Persie as he entered his final year of his contract with the Gunners, with the Dutchman’s goals firing United to the title, and Robson believes Sanchez is “100 per cent guaranteed” to have the same effect.

Unlike the Gunners, United would be able to offer Sanchez Champions League football. They were humiliated by Bayern Munich on their way out in the last 16 of the competition this year.

Failure to tie the 28-year-old to fresh terms has sparked transfer speculation throughout the 2016-17 campaign, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester CIty keen on his signature.

The former England midfielder, who played over 450 games for United, told the Daily Mirror: ‘His character is right, he is a tough player, really skilful.

“When you put all that package into one, he’s exactly the type that we would like here”.

Sanchez joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014 and has gone on to score 72 goals and provide 42 assists in 144 appearances, winning two FA Cups in the process.

“Whether we can achieve that or Mourinho thinks the same. people always have different opinions on players”.

The Red Devils have the financial power to meet Arsenal’s valuation of Sanchez, but the Gunners probably would sell him overseas than to any direct rival club if he is at all allowed to leave.