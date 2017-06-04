Juan Martin Del Potro wins, then consoles sobbing Nicolas Almagro

The Spaniard was distraught, sobbing on the clay, but Del Potro was one of the first to help him to his feet and sat with him afterwards, consoling him.

Spain’s Nicolas Almagro, left, is comforted by Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro after he collapsed with a left knee injury in his second round match against at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, i.

But that wasn’t it.

“Sometimes when I don’t say anything, I come in and I get asked: ‘Oh, you seemed very flat on the court.’ You know, that’s just how I am. I don’t know anyone who likes to play that kind of player”. So it was sad.

“I tried to find the right words at that moment”.

Juan Martin Del Potro said that he was trying to tell Nicolas Almagro to remain calm and remember his family.

First seed Andy Murray will look to continue rolling through the first week of the French Open when he takes on world no.50 Martin Klizan in what could be a danger match.

It’s still early in the French Open, but the tournament has already seen a remarkable show of sportsmanship.

But Murray, who beat the world No30 in Rio last summer to claim Olympic gold, believes Del Potro will pose him a serious challenge.

In the women’s draw, Daria Kasatkina defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (1) 6-4 in a battle of next-generation Czech youngsters.

“I obviously didn’t want the fifth but at the end there were some entertaining points”, Murray said. I think he lost to (Milos) Raonic in Delray Beach.

Del Potro reached the quarter-finals on his last appearance in 2012 with a best run to the semi-finals three years earlier.

“We play great battles previous year, one each”, said Del Potro. What makes the match-up so appetising is when you’ve got two great players they have to ability, if one player raises their level, the other responds. ‘It could be another great battle if I feel good.

“I’m feeling good with my game at this moment”, del Potro said, “but I need to be in good shape, as well”.

If del Potro’s body might not be quite willing, his character certainly is.

The 22-year-old has used his huge forehand to bulldoze his way to straight-sets wins over Gastao Elias and Renzo Olivo and now meets South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

Korean Chung next faces eighth seed Kei Nishikori in a big match for Asia while Russian Khachanov upset Tomas Berdych 7-5 6-4 6-4 and will play 21st seed John Isner.

Kyrgios had an excellent spring but has struggled during the clay season with injury and the death of his grandfather last month. For a while I feel like I’ve been hitting the ball as well as I’ve ever hit it in my career.