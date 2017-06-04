Julia Roberts set to produce and star in a HBO limited series

While it isn’t news that Julia Roberts is heading to TV, we finally know where the series will air… HBO!

The premium network has landed “Today Will Be Different“, an adaptation of writer Maria Semple’s novel of the same name.

HBO has not yet announced a premiere date for Today Will Be Different.

It will be Roberts’ first-ever TV series. This marks Roberts’ first foray into television since appearing as part of the ensemble cast in the 2014 HBO film The Normal Heart, which garnered her an Emmy nod.

The entire series is set in a single day and centers on Roberts’ character Eleanor Flood, who struggles to overcome a series of life’s challenges as she commits herself to doing her best. Best known for her iconic roles in films like “Pretty Woman” and “Erin Brokovich”, Roberts’ TV credits only include smaller guest roles before she catapulted into A-list territory, becoming one of the greatest and most lucrative movie stars of all time.

She will produce the series alongside Annapurna Television’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Roberts is repped by CAA.