June 8 General Election in UK to Take Place Despite Terrorist Attacks

A Reuters reporter nearby said he heard loud bangs afterwards that may have been controlled explosions.

London authorities were investigating reports that a vehicle had hit pedestrians on London Bridge.

Witness Mark Roberts said he said saw a van speeding across London Bridge towards London Bridge underground station, which suddenly swerved, bounced off the pavement and hit several pedestrians.

“The suspects had been confronted and shot by police within eight minutes of the first call”.

A photo snapped by photographer Gabriele Sciotto appears to show at least one of the attackers after he was stopped by police.

Moments after, police responded with armed officers to an incident at Borough Market, an open market adjacent to London Bridge.

United Kingdom police have confirmed the death of at least six victims and three suspects, while more than 20 others have been transported to hospitals across the city.

The Met has asked for restraint when sharing pictures and video of the incidents on social media and is asking people to send any footage to the police.

There are reports of multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area.

The eyewitness told the BBC that a van veered from side to side along the bridge, slamming into groups of people, and even throwing one woman “20 feet in the air”.

May, whose ruling Conservative Party is perceived as holding a narrow lead over the opposition left-leaning Labour Party, will chair a meeting of the government emergency response committee on Sunday, the AP reported.

At 7:20 a.m. BST (2:20 a.m. ET) London Mayor Sadid Khan said some of the 48 people hospitalized were in critical condition.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday evening to argue in favor of his proposed travel ban amid reports of a terror attack in London.

“This is a fast-moving investigation”, she said.

Earlier it tweeted that people must “RUN – to a place of safety”.

Police said they were treating the attack as a terrorist incident. Britain has weathered two terrorism attacks in recent months.

On May 22, a British-born suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 others at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge“. It was reduced to “severe”, which means an attack is highly likely, on May 27.