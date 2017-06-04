Jury to hear closing arguments in Oklahoma officer’s trial

Upon learning of the verdict, many took to Twitter to voice their opinion admitting the results of the trial are disappointing but not surprising. “Don’t shoot!” after the verdict was handed down, the Tulsa World reported.

Her defence lawyer argued that prosecutors charged her for political reasons, looking to avoid protests and civil unrest. They left the courthouse without commenting.

Shelby could spend between four years to life in prison if she’s convicted.

In an exclusive interview with “60 Minutes” last month, Shelby said she felt nearly any police officer in her position would have acted as she did. In September 2016, Shelby shot Terrence Crutcher next to his SUV on an Oklahoma road.

The defense was allowed to introduce testimony showing Crutcher did not comply with officers’ commands in prior incidents. “Crutcher’s death is his fault”.

However, Crutcher’s sister Tiffany told “60 Minutes” Shelby was not justified in killing her brother. While on duty last September, Shelby fatally shot an unarmed black man, Terrence Crutcher, who had experienced auto trouble. They also questioned why Shelby used a gun rather than a Taser. A judge allowed the jury to see aerial footage of the fatal shooting. However, no weapon was found within the vehicle after a police investigation.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said defense attorneys know it was “a bad shoot”. The case fueled tensions over race relations, as Shelby is white and Crutcher was black.

“Let it be known that I believe in my heart that Betty Shelby got away with murder”, he said. They blamed her for overreacting and escalating the situation. She said she was taught during training if a suspect reaches into a auto, an officer does not let them pull their arm back because they might be holding a gun.

“I’m feeling that his intent is to do me harm and I keep thinking, “Don’t do this”.

Crutcher’s father, Joseph Crutcher, told reporters that the verdict was unjust. She said she “thought he [Crutcher] had a gun” because he repeatedly put his hands in and out of his pockets and reached inside of his vehicle window. “Terence’s hands were up, Terence was not an imminent threat, Terence did not attack her, Terence did not charge at her, Terence was not the aggressor. Betty Shelby was the aggressor“.

The trial for Shelby last about a week.

On Monday, she told the court that she feared for her life. “Nobody held his hand, nobody said ‘hey, are you okay?’ He had to lay there alone. So we are moving forward together – Tulsans from all parts of the city, police officers and everyday citizens – with a unified objective to make this a better place for all of us”.

“Our thoughts and prayers should be with the Terence Crutcher and Betty Shelby families during this hard time”, Fallin wrote.

Mary Fallin urged people to maintain calm and to protest peacefully, following the acquittal verdict. I said I would accept whatever the verdict was, and I’m going to do that.