Just eight minutes from first 999 calls to bring down attackers

The attacks were declared as “terrorist incidents” at 12.25am on Sunday (7.25am Singapore time).

The three attackers involved in the attacks, who were wearing hoax explosive vests, were shot and killed by police within eight minutes of the first call being made.

No other BTP officers are thought to have been injured in the incident.

Just as news spread that a van had apparently run down pedestrians on London Bridge in the city’s center, Trump-though he sits at the head of the world’s most sophisticated intelligence apparatus with massive information-gathering capabilities-took the opportunity to retweet a message from Drudge, a site known for anti-Muslim bigotry and sensationalist headlines.

The incident bore similarities to a March attack on Westminster Bridge, west of London Bridge, in which a man killed five people after driving into a crowd of pedestrians before stabbing a police officer in the grounds of parliament.

“Someone said, ‘What is going on?’ and one of the people running said, ‘There is a man with a knife up there and he is coming this way.’ There was complete panic as everyone ran to the back of the restaurant and crouched down trying to hide themselves from view”, the witness said.

Britain once again fell victim to a brutal terrorist attack, “the third terrorist attack Britain has experienced in the last three months”, British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a speech at Downing Street on Sunday morning, following the attack that took the lives of seven people in London overnight.

May was due to chair a meeting of the government’s Cobra security committee later on Sunday.

The London Bridge and Borough Market area is a multi-ethnic and worldwide spot, frequented by tourists, with a popular backpacker hostel and student accommodation nearby.

A van reportedly swerved off the road on London Bridge and, in the food market, witnesses said they saw a man with a large blade. “He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind”, she told the BBC.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

“I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening”, he said. Police later said Masood had no links to extremist groups such as ISIS or al-Qaeda. That will require some hard and often embarrassing conversations, but the whole of our country needs to come together to take on this extremism – and we need to live our lives not in a series of separated, segregated communities but as one truly United Kingdom.

Forty-eight people were also injured.

“I froze, to be honest”, Roberts said.

“Then we heard three gunshots, definitely gunshots, and we ran”.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump argued in favor of his controversial travel ban as London authorities responded to reports of a string of attacks Saturday night. It knocked loads of people down.

He added that they waited in the kitchen for “quite a while” before they were evacuated. He was stabbed in the face and leg.

“We don’t believe there is but we must make absolutely certain … and as I said we have a very large investigation ongoing and we will be seeking to establish whether anyone else was working with or assisting in any way, or helping in the planning of this attack in the way that you would expect”.

London Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in London, was closed in both directions.

“She was bleeding heavily from the neck and from her mouth”, he told BBC News.