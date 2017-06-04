JUST IN: China vows to adhere to Paris climate deal: PM

France, Germany and Italy have mooted the idea of allowing the EU to block Chinese investment in Europe, partly because European companies are denied similar access in China and because of risks of China acquiring prized European technology.

Fighting climate change is a “global consensus” and an “international responsibility”, China’s prime minister Li Keqiang said.

Calling China and Germany a golden pair of innovation cooperation, Li said such a partnership has put a high-powered engine to China-Germany pragmatic cooperation.

A White House official said earlier in the day that Trump was planning to pull out of the Paris deal, although a final decision hadn’t been made.

EU officials say they will bring up the South China Sea in the talks on Friday, but they will be wary to avoid a repeat of last year’s tense EU-China summit in Beijing, which failed to agree a joint statement because of the maritime issue.

Russian Federation joined the chorus speaking out for the climate accord.

Li is expected to discuss China-EU cooperation, as well as worldwide and regional issues of common concern with European leaders, attend a series of activities in Brussels, including a China-EU business summit, a China-EU dialogue on innovation cooperation, a signing ceremony of cooperation documents between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and activities marking the China-EU year of tourism.

Scientists have said a United States withdrawal from the deal could speed up the effects of global climate change, leading to heat waves, floods, droughts and more frequent violent storms.

“There’s a lot we can offer each other”, said vice foreign minister Wang Chao in the run-up to the European tour by Li.

China, long recognised as the world’s dominant trading power, now hopes that by showing leadership on the fight against climate change it can translate its economic might into yet greater political influence.

“Climate change is not a fairy tale”.

The EU source said leaders from both sides had no problem with on the climate issue as both sides want to boost efforts to implement the 2015 Paris agreement following President Donald Trump’s decision to pull Washington out of the deal.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s worldwide broadcaster, Merkel has in recent days suggested that German-US ties were on less stable ground, having vented her frustration at Trump following last week’s G7 talks in Sicily, which she described as “very unsatisfying”.

“Once China’s development reaches a certain level, it has to move to a sustainable model, that means we have to push green development”, he said.

Referring to “the latest unfortunate decisions of the new administration”, Tusk said that the European Union and China had “demonstrated solidarity with future generations”.

China and Germany have agreed to speed up negotiations on a China-EU investment agreement so as to further enrich the two countries’ cooperation.

Li said he believed the two had found a solution on the issue of Chinese quotas for electric cars after a lengthy discussion.

“A United States withdrawal from Paris sends a strong signal that, at the national policy level, there is little interest in Washington playing a leading role in this transition, with the impetus shifting to the US’ major trading partners”, he said.

“Despite this possible rollback of the U.S. administration, Europe is ready for the leadership (on climate change) and we will definitely provide it”, he added.