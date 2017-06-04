Jutanugarn takes No. 1 spot; Creamer, Kim lead in New Jersey

Ariya Jutanugarn, 21, could become the new No. 1 player in the world rankings, and Moriya Jutanugarn, 22, could win for the first time in this, her fifth year on the LPGA Tour.

The dominant figure at the Shoprite LPGA event over the past few years, Anna Norqvist, has taken up where she left off in 2016 by leading after the opening round of the event in Galloway, New Jersey.

“Starting with birdie, birdie, birdie obviously was a great feeling this morning”, said Nordqvist. “I believe the more important thing is enjoy this moment and enjoy playing golf. It nearly feels like home now with a lot of supporters and a lot of friends here”.

“Yeah, this is my ninth year on tour, so I feel like I’m getting a little more experience”. “I get pretty nervous on the first tee, and it takes me a while to get settled in”. “Happy with my start and looking forward to the rest”.

The Swede leads Moriya Jutanugarn, Jeong Eun Lee, Jenny Shin and Jennifer Song, who were all tied for second place.

Jutanugarn is playing an event for one of the few times without her sister Ariya who is in pursuit of the top position in the female game.

“I played solid. I hit some good putts that didn’t go in and made some good putts that went in”. “Of course, like everybody, want to win the first tournament and it’s still my big goal, but I just want to focus what I have to do out there”.

With a change at the top of the world rankings looming today, South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon made little headway to make sure she is the one to supplant world No. 1 Lydia Ko at the end of the tournament.

Ryu So-yeon, meanwhile, made a awful start in her quest to assume the world number one ranking, carding three-over 74.

Ryu, now ranked third in the world, can leapfrog world number two Ariya to seize number one if she finishes third or better – although a tie for second or third could open the door for Jutanugarn. Saturday’s scorecard included six birdies against two bogeys.

Victor of four European Tour titles in his six global successes, Chawrasia has made the cut at Nordea twice in four previous starts, the last of which was in 2013.

“It’s a tough golf course, definitely”, Nordqvist said. “It was just a hard afternoon with the wind”.