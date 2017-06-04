Juventus fans hurt after crowd stampede in Turin

Around 1,000 people were injured in the stampede, AFP reports, citing police.

An explosion that rocked the centre of Turin has seen dozens of Juventus fans gathering to watch their team in the Champions League final rushed to hospital, with hundreds more injured. Two were reportedly in serious condition.

During the second half of the match, which Real Madrid went on to win 4-1, video cameras showed a sudden rush in the middle of the crowd in San Carlo square, and then a violent surge that flung people against barriers.

Another witness told Italian paper La Stampa: “We heard screaming and at some point thousands of people began to press to run out of the square”. “They ran, fell on the ground on the glass”.

Local media cited older Juventus fans present as saying the panic had evoked painful memories of the 1985 Heysel disaster, in which 39 mostly Italian fans died when fans were crushed by a collapsing wall before the start of that year’s European Cup final, against Liverpool.

“The root cause of this was panic”.

Juventus fans stand near a Carabinieri vehicle, Italian paramilitary police, as they leave San Carlo’s square at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, June 3, 2017.