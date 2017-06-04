Juventus fans in near-stampede in Turin after Champions League match

Already he is approaching Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti’s record of three European Cup / Champions League wins as manager, and in winning in Cardiff Zidane has nearly immediately equalled the likes of Helenio Herrera, Sir Alex Ferguson, Brian Clough, Sacchi, Ottmar Hitzfeld and Mourinho in winning two European titles.

Zidane has now won the Champions League twice in his 17 months in charge of Madrid and overseen their first La Liga and European Cup double since the 1957-58 season.

Ronaldo is now the first player to score in three Champions League finals and also bagged the 600 goal of his professional career.

“On a personal level I’m happy”.

Marco Asensio confirmed the result late on when he scored the fourth to ensure the trophy went to Madrid. The Portuguese striker’s goals meant he has scored goals in FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup finals in Cardiff.

After the game, the 27-year-old described how special it was to win the Champions League in his hometown of Cardiff – and declared his hunger for more success with the Galacticos in the future.

“If he [Zidane] can see something that we can do on the pitch, he tells us, and we are trying to do it in our best way, ” Modric said.

For the first time since 2009 – Manchester United the holders, Barcelona becoming THAT team – the showpiece event in club football was played by two sides with genuine claims to being Europe’s premier performers.

One of Madrid’s greatest players, Zidane was an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti when Madrid won the Champions League in 2014.

“The objective is to win next season’s Champions League, it is not easy, but nothing is impossible”, Ronaldo said.

“I prepared for this, we’ve won big things in the end”.

It is said that the Argentina global now recognises that Ronaldo is favourite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or. The atmosphere was slightly more subdued for a while after it, as both teams knew the slightest mistake could cost, having played the opening stages at an incredibly high tempo. You can not criticise as the numbers don’t lie.

Real captain Ramos had been booked in the first half and risked getting sent off for the 23rd time in his career with a wild lunge on Cuadrado in the 86th minute.

When Ronaldo first celebrated in Cardiff he was wearing gold boots, now the only glitter the king of Madrid cares about is the medal around his neck.