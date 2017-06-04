Juventus fans injured in Turin explosion

Juventus fans stand near a Carabinieri auto, Italian paramilitary police, as they leave San Carlo’s square at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, June 3, 2017.

More than 1,500 people were injured when panic swept through a crowd of Juventus fans watching the Champions League final in a piazza in the northern Italian city of Turin, authorities said Sunday.

June 3, 2017 Juventus’ fans run away from San Carlo Square following panic created by the explosion of firecrackers as they was watching the match on a giant screen.

The stampede which followed caused minor injuries to what was initially thought to be around 50 supporters, though Rai TV is reporting 400 injuries.

Witnesses said there was a loud bang that sparked the panic.

It has been reported in the past hour that at least 30 people have been injured after a reported explosion in Turin.

Scores of fans ran out of the center of the square, screaming in panic and fear for their lives. Shoes and bags littered in that area as people kept desperately for friends and relatives.

The Italian side would go on to lose the match to a rampaging Real Madrid powered by Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace for a record 12th Champions League title.