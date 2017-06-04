Juventus fans injured in Turin

Panicked fans rushed to flee the area amid reports of explosions going off among the crowd A bloodied fan receives treatment by emergency services after escaping the chaos tonight An injured Juventus fan lies unconscious.

Juventus fans leave San Carlo’s square at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Madrid won 4-1 to claim their second Champions League crown in a row.

Thousands of supporters had gathered to watch the match between Juve and Real Madrid on giant screens in the Piazza San Carlo in the city.

The square was evacuated so quickly it was left strewn with sneakers ripped off people’s feet as they ran.

The panic may have been started by the explosion of a loud firecracker that was mistaken for a bomb, a Reuters witness said.

Hundreds of shoes and bags were scattered on the ground as people ran out of the square searching for friends and relatives.

Police have set up an information point to help people find their loved ones, and they are investigating what caused the panic.

