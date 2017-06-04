Kanye West Gunning for Yeezy Deal with Calabasas High School

Kanye West is reportedly keen to redesign the football uniform of an American high school. He may be moving one step closer to bringing the Yeezy visual aesthetic to a public high school-just not his initial choice of Chicago.

So, why get into the high school sports fashion world?

Now he has turned his attention to sportswear, and according to editors at TMZ Kanye wants to take over and create new pieces for the sports team at Calabasas High School in California.

The 39-year-old met with school officials to pitch a collaboration, TMZ reported Saturday.

A snitch tells TMZ that the multi-hyphenate wants change the school’s colors, which are now black and gold, and mascot from the Coyotes to the Wolves – à la his song of the same name.

Instead, he wants to rebrand the school teams as The Wolves – which is the name of his 2016 track featuring Sia, Vic Mensa and Frank Ocean.

TMZ reports that Kanye would also make a “sizable donation to improve school facilities – including major upgrades to the gym”.

Kanye and all his Kardashian in-laws populate the Calabasas area, with their collective children possible futute pupils.

Plus, the school now has a deal with Adidas, which owns the Yeezy brand – so, the pairing makes flawless sense.

We’re told the school has not made a decision yet – but it seems like a no-brainer.