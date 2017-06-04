Kashmir peaceful with restrictions in place

The police and security forces used “maximum restraint” while dealing with the situation at these places and stone-pelters were dispersed, he said.

The curfew-like restrictions remained in force for second day in areas falling under Khanyar, Nowhatta, Safa Kadal, MR Gunj, Rainawari, Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations in Srinagar.

Curfew and restrictions continued in Srinagar and other places in the Kashmir Valley on Monday as authorities said “these were necessary to maintain law and order”.

Bhat, head of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, and a 16-year-old associate were killed in a gunfight near his native village in Tral area.

The Tral gunfight ensued after a patrol of the army’s counter-insurgency unit Rashtriya Rifles was sacked upon near Tral town late on Friday evening.

As soon as news about the gunfight spread to neighbouring villages, dozens of protesters marched to the site and pelted stones at the security forces. Major markets, business establishments and educational institutes remained shut, while only few private vehicles were seen on roads in some parts.

Authorities enforced a curfew across most of India-held Kashmir on Sunday, the first day of Ramazan, and partially cut telephone services in an effort to stop protests over the killing of a top militant commander. Monday was also the eighth death anniversary of Aasiya Jan and Neelofar Shakeel, two girls of Shopian who were allegedly raped and killed by government troops.

Bhat was buried around midnight in his ancestral graveyard in Rutsana village, as hundreds converged – arriving from different areas, defying the restrictions and massive security.

Separatists have appealed to people to march to Tral in Pulwama district to offer funeral prayers (fateha) of Bhat, alias Abu Zarar, who succeeded militant “poster boy” Burhan Wani.

The local government has placed key separatist leaders under house arrest fearing their participation in demonstrations would intensify anti-India protests and mobilize people in large numbers. JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested and shifted to the Central Jail on Sunday.

Defying terrorists’ threats and Hurriyat’s bandh call, almost 1,300 Kashmiri youths appeared in the Army’s common entrance exam on Sunday in the Valley, which has been hit by fresh protests following the killing of Hizbul militant Sabzar Bhat. Train services remained suspended for a second consecutive day.

“Except for the minor stone pelting incidents took place in Shopian, Warpora, and Tahab, situation remained very well under control”, Khan told KNS.

The recurring tension has started affecting the tourist flow to the Kashmir Valley. J&K has been on the boil since July past year, after the Army eliminated then Hizbul Mujaihdeen commander Burhan Wani.

