Kathy Griffin’s Trump stunt is hardly surprising – just look at her history

Ted Nugent in a recent interview pushed back against comparisons made between his past comments and the actions of Kathy Griffin, who was forced to apologize this week after doing a photo shoot with a prop meant to look like President Trump’s severed head.

Controversial photographer Tyler Shields said he and Miss Griffin were hoping to create a bold message. Griffin was later fired from her New Year’s Eve hosting role by CNN.

Tweeting Wednesday morning, he said Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for creating the video.

On Wednesday, a report claimed that Trump’s youngest son, 11-year-old Barron Trump, became distressed when he saw the image on television, because he did not know who Griffin was or the context in which the photograph was taken.

“She kind of s– all over my mother’s legacy in her statement on leaving”, Rivers said. “I cross the line”.

“I’d love to say that it gets easier”. To be fair, there were plenty of liberals who thought the image went too far as well.

Griffin, a comic known for her abrasive style of humor, had apologized Tuesday, conceding the brief video, which she originally described as an “artsy-fartsy statement” mocking the commander in chief, was “too disturbing” and wasn’t amusing. He said Griffin crossed the line, but he is standing by her.

The Catholic League urged the academy to “denounce Griffin’s obscene and blasphemous comment.”The Academy said that her “offensive remarks will not be part of the E! telecast on Saturday night”.

“The image is too disturbing. It wasn’t amusing. I get it”. I understand how it offends people.

“Like, the littlest things get under his skin and so even though I’m a comic he’s not going to take it in the spirit which it’s intended”, Griffin told Billboard. “Donald Trump Jr.is out there saying this is now considered to be acceptable discourse by the left”.

‘Had this happened to President Obama, I can only imagine what people would be saying right now’.