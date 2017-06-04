Kathy Griffin says Trump ‘broke me’ during tearful press conference

Sarah Palin is joining a long list of Donald Trump apologists and supporters blasting comedian Kathy Griffin, who saw her career take a vicious hit after she did a photo shoot where she is seen holding a faux decapitated head of the 45th US president. Even Chelsea Clinton shamed her for this; will a simple I’m sorry be enough?

I’ll be honest: “He broke me”, Griffin said yesterday referring to Trump, days after she was forced to apologize for the tasteless joke. “The death threats that I’m getting are detailed and constant, serious and specific”.

“Kathy Griffin’s appearance at the Uptown Theatre Napa, on June 17, 2017 has been cancelled”, the theater announced on its Facebook page.

Griffin has been under fire for posing for a picture while holding a severed bloody fake head that was supposed to represent President Donald Trump on May 30.

The remaining venue on her Celebrity Run-In comedy tour has canceled her appearance on Friday.

Donald Trump said Griffin’s actions had impacted on his family.

He said what Griffin did “was inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere in our national discourse”.

Sen. Al Franken also dis-invited Griffin from an event promoting his new book, “Giant of the Senate”. I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t amusing, I get it… “I understand why Minnesotans were upset by this, and I take that very seriously”.

A distraught Griffin said while her humor may not be palatable to everyone, she did not deserve the vicious online onslaught she has been facing. It also cost her an endorsement deal with Squatty Potty.

When TMZ published the Griffin photo, President Trump responded by saying, “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself”.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday called Griffin “disgusting” and said the photo was “completely outrageous”.

“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program”, the CNN Public Relations account tweeted.

Ms Griffin said she believed the USA president and his family are trying to ruin her as “the easiest target”.

“Trump does not realistically fear 56-year-old, 110-pound Kathy Griffin”, she said.