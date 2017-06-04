Keita Balde wants Juventus move

Liverpool have been linked with a summer move for Lazio’s Keita Balde who has just one year remaining on his contract.

Liverpool’s interest in Balde comes amid links with fellow forward Mohamed Salah, who’s now at Roma.

The Reds are thought to be working on a deal for Mohamed Salah, but it seems the Merseyside club are looking to exploit the Italian market very well.

Although there’s little foundation to suggest the interest in Balde is genuine, the ongoing links to strikers suggest Liverpool mean business ahead of their return to the Champions League next season. The Reds have held a long standing interest in the Lazio forward, but they have made no official approach for his signature.

Balde is a product of Barcelona’s world-renowned La Masia youth setup but joined Lazio in the summer of 2011 at the age of just 16.

The Egyptian global secured a permanent switch to Roma last summer and has rediscovered his best form in Italy having scored 19 goals and provided a further 15 assists to help Roma finish second the Serie A behind champions Juventus.

The Senegal global, who is valued at £14.4m by transfermarkt.co.uk, only actually started 21 Serie A matches during the 2016-17 season, but managed 16 goals and three assists in what was easily his finest year since arriving in Italian football. His key attributes – speed, dribbling, and finishing ability – would appeal to Jurgen Klopp.

The Italian rumour-mongers are notoriously unreliable when it comes to Premier League transfer news, but can be trusted far more when their claims involve two Serie A clubs. The reason being his contract situation.

CalcioMercato claim Balde was a top target for Liverpool due to his reduced transfer fee.