Kellyanne Conway calls Kushner’s backchannels ‘regular course of business’

Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday attributed President Trump’s successful foreign trip to his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner’s foreign relationships.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Jared Kushner, an Orthodox Jew whose wife Ivanka is one of Trump’s five children, is a real estate and media tycoon who was appointed senior White House adviser, with a wide-ranging remit which includes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump’s retweet comes just days after the president blasted the use of anonymous sources in news reports.

The Washington Post previously reported that Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, told his superiors in Moscow that Kushner proposed a backchannel line of communication between the Trump transition team and the Russian government in December.

Kushner’s lawyer has also publicly said the president’s son-in-law is “willing to cooperate in the probe”. “And that’s really all that we know”, she told Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

Until this week, Kushner had largely escaped the focus on Trump’s links with Vladimir Putin’s Moscow regime, which has so far forced the resignation of Trump’s national security adviser and the recusal of his attorney-general from the FBI investigation into Russian influence.

Reports that top White House adviser Jared Kushner attempted to establish a secret communication link with Russian Federation has an ex-CIA official wondering if he was acting on his or following orders- and if so, whose orders.

Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said in a press conference Saturday that the U.S. had backchannels with several countries, suggesting that the matter shouldn’t be cause for concern.

CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza also said he doesn’t believe Kushner was “lone-wolfing” it at the time, but was following orders from his father-in-law or Michael Flynn, who would later be booted as Trump’s national security advisor over his ties to Russian Federation.

Trump has said he has full confidence in Kushner. “In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person”.