At the same time, the unusual extra day between two games played in the same city gives teams a chance to rest tired bodies and prepare a game plan.

Game 1 is Thursday at Oracle Arena, where the Cavaliers won their first championship a year ago by becoming the first team to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the finals. “It’s not as sexy but as important”, general manager Bob Myers after the Warriors practiced at their downtown facility Saturday, prepping for Sunday’s Game 2.

“I think we played well”, James said.

Got to be better, I watched the film see what I could do, got to be more energy.

OAKLAND-Tristan Thompson took but a split second to offer a rather blunt assessment of his play in Game 1 of the National Basketball Association final.

Durant had 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting, hitting 3-of-6 from three and having some monster dunks, plus he had eight each of assists and rebounds.

Never before had the same two teams met in three consecutive Finals. The Golden State Warriors, favored and playing at their home court in the Bay Area, downed the defending National Basketball Association champion Cleveland Cavaliers to start a championship series initially predicted to go all the way to Game Seven.

This year, the showdown seemed inevitable. The Warriors led the league in scoring, with more than 115 points per game during the regular season. Not only are they historically good offensively, they’re nearly as good defensively too.

The Cavaliers dusted their opponents as well.

There are a few things the Cavs can’t do if they hope to beat the Warriors: turn the ball over more, give up fast-break points, and allow second-chance opportunities, all of which they did in Game 1.

Throw in Klay Thompson’s great defensive effort in Game 1, and the ways that the Warriors’ defense improved with the Durant addition really come into focus. Both teams were slow getting started offensively after long layoffs: nine days for Golden State, six for the Cavs. Last night’s broadcast, in which the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers by 22 points after opening up a commanding third quarter lead, delivered a strong 12.4 metered market rating. “So they’re doing a good job of trying to keep him off the glass, and we got to find other ways to get offensive rebounds like we did tonight”.

Thanks to several wide-open dunks from small forward Kevin Durant, the Warriors outpaced the Cavaliers, 56-30, in the paint. “Uncharacteristic with the number of guys that turned the ball over, but we have to credit those guys for creating some of the turnovers”. They have some guys that can actually lead a franchise without anybody else by themselves.

The Warriors improved their postseason record to an unprecedented 13-0 while the Cavaliers suffered just their second loss since the playoffs began in mid-April.

Hayward suggested that Golden State’s offense, particularly its ability to get out and run in the open court, might be too much for Cleveland to overcome.