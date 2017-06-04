Kerr possible to return in Finals, sources say

After 347 days of anticipation, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors meet once again to decide the NBA Championship.

It can be boiled down to six words – Kevin Durant is now a Warrior. I’ve read that many, including the commissioner, have said it’s not a big problem.

James and Durant could very well cancel each other out, you’d think Klay Thompson and reen might be able to equal or surpass the output of Kyrie and Love, leaving Curry to be, well, a two-time MVP with unlimited shooting range. Listening to the guys who are advising us novice bettors is how I got to be pretty good at picking winners.

“So it’s a little different now, obviously”. And if he feels confident going into a series against an overpowering Warriors team filled with four All-Stars, then the rest of Cleveland should, too. Who do you think will win the NBA Finals this year?

But I think KD and Steph Curry have figured out how to work together, and Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are also among the top 20 players in the National Basketball Association, and that the talent imbalance will simply be too great for Cleveland to overcome unless one of Golden State’s four all-stars sustains a serious injury.

But with Durant, the Warriors have probably never been better than this either.

The Warriors are the first team to win their first 12 games of the postseason, sweeping all three rounds so far. That’s mind-boggling. We’re talking the same LeBron James who, after winning two titles in Miami, returned home to get Cleveland a long-awaited title (mission accomplished), who kept the injury-ridden Cavs afloat in 2015 and found a way to race the length of the court for the miraculous blocked shot that turned last season’s Game 7 Cleveland’s way. “I’ve known him for a long time and been good friends, even though he’s older than I am, but just happy to see him have a chance to coach a great team”. Everything just kind of keeps getting back to where it once was. It’s not something we talk about.

“We had a lot of fun in that room”.

“We understand your (Green) greatest strength is your greatest weakness”.

Yes, we know, Golden State has Stephen Curry.

It sucks, but this is how the reaction will go if Kevin Durant and the Warriors win the NBA Finals: Well what did you expect? He is also averaging career playoff highs in shooting percentage (.566) and 3-point shooting (.421) while grabbing 8 rebounds and dishing out 7 assists.

“Happy to be sharing this moment with him after all he’s gone through with joining the squad and leaving OKC”, Green said.

Iguodala insists he is all right, and he will be ready to go when the Finals begin Thursday night. He made the decision he made for his own life and what he wanted to do, but also to win a championship. But it just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America. No one remembers second place. Lue has surprised some critics with his tenacious coaching.