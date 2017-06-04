Kevin Durant Addresses Rihanna NBA Finals Fued

During the third quarter of the Warriors’ 113-91 blowout Game 1 win, Blazers guard CJ McCollum observed that Klay Thompson may be the odd man out in Golden State.

“We’re going to have to help him out as far as knocking shots down from the perimeter”, Thompson said. Got to make it tough for them.? “And I only can get in transition because we got stops and rebounding”. I’m not about getting these gaudy stats. They were completely out of sorts in Game 1 past year and that even extended to Game 2.

It’s unrealistic to expect the Warriors to make every shot, but it was an anomaly that Klay Thompson made just 3-of-16 from the field.

Durant also did a good job defensively in his 1-on-1 matchups with James, who still managed 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists but also turned the ball over eight times.

“It’s not a question who were the better teams; I think it’s more of a question when to end the season”.

“I don’t even remember that”, Durant said.

With that said, they still have a real chance to fix what they did wrong and get better performances from their supporting cast and make this a series. We’re real tough to beat when he’s doing that.

What a dominant NBA Finals opener with the Warriors. “He knows the Cavs so much and Durant is as hungry as a thousand piranhas left unfed for months”, Bravo said, but predicts that the Cavs will redeem itself in Game 3. That will make it hard for the Cavaliers to try to turn these games into the kind of physical battles they likely need them to be to make this series competitive – or, even more simply, to even find a way to routinely guard the Warriors, who seemed to be able to overwhelm the Cavaliers’ porous defense nearly no matter what combination of players was on the court in Game 1.

Acting Warriors coach Mike Brown has not anxious about inconsistent playoff outings from Thompson. “That’s what you dream about as a kid, is to play at the highest level”.

“That gives me the confidence that it’s always going to go in”. “And that’s one of the things that we need, a guy who can go get a bucket, get to the foul line”.

“Definitely somebody will have to do a better job at stopping the dribble drive”, Warriors acting coach Mike Brown said. And at the end of the day, he needs to be guarded.

‘King James‘ displayed several other lapses on defense, some showing an obvious lack of effort.

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, in his seventh straight finals, has a remarkable run of having won at least one game on the road in 29 straight post-season series.

But even with Golden State’s lopsided triumph, Durant’s affections appear to be doomed.

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue answers questions during a press conference after Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. We’re going to get him the basketball. Our goal is a championship.