The Warriors ripped defending National Basketball Association champion Cleveland 113-91 on Thursday behind 38 points from star forward Kevin Durant, many of them on slam dunks, and 28 by guard Stephen Curry, who sank 6 3-pointers as the best-of-7 championship series began.

BATTLE ROYAL! Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors snatches the ball away and also Game One of the NBA Finals from his arch rival LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavalier Thursday night.

But with Durant added to a mix that includes fellow All-Stars Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, this year’s Warriors proved to be too tough for James and Cleveland to handle in Game 1.

Below are some of the predictions and reactions from some of the Silver and Black’s players about Game 1 of the NBA Finals. His presence also forced James to work on the defensive end, sapping some needed energy he needs on offense if Cleveland is going to keep up with Golden State.

Curry sported a fresh haircut for the occasion and the two-time reigning MVP initially wore a black sleeve on his shooting arm to protect a tender elbow that still had some swelling, but he quickly removed it and found his stroke. It just didn’t feel right. She dabbed on another Warriors fan and then caught the attention of Kevin Durant, who stared her down after hitting a three-pointer that pretty much sealed the game for Golden State.

“I know we’ll play better come Sunday“, Lue said. “And that’s our best effort to win this championship, is just be ourselves”.

Could the selection of a top rookie bring them a step closer to the Cavs?

The Cavs watched film and vowed to get back to basics and the solid fundamentals that carried them this far, especially on the defensive end. They’ll adjust their schemes and game plan to try to at least get rid of some of the easy opportunities they gave the Warriors. “That’s very apparent when you look at the film”.

“We did a great job of covering the 3-point line but other than that they played a hell of a game”, James said. His high effort has been a constant for Cleveland in the previous two finals against Golden State, but he never imposed himself in the opener and finished with no points and three rebounds in 22 minutes. Both teams were slow getting started offensively after long layoffs: nine days for Golden State, six for the Cavs. He reached the finals with the Thunder in 2012, only to lose to the James-lead Miami Heat. Previously, the league’s teams, including the Cavs, would pick their poison against the Warriors, opting to leave Green or players like Harrison Barnes or Andre Iguodala slightly more open to contain Curry and Thompson. The Cavaliers were caught off guard the whole game by the Warriors’ speed, with almost every Cavalier saying you can’t “simulate” their speed in practice. “Some of them were from aggression”, James said. “But when Kevin Durant has the ball, you don’t want to leave him and get to shooters”. “If your mind is fresh and your mind is into it, then a lot of things take care of itself”. “We just have to play a tough style of defense, which we will do”.

Draymond Green loved watching Durant do his thing easily down the middle in his first Finals game for Golden State. “It can scare teams at times. Are we giving up runs at the basket?'”