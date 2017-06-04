Kevin Durant Says He’s Not to Blame for NBA’s Parity Concerns

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr could return to the team’s bench during the NBA Finals, but it will not be for Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

But the ethos of this team, and the vibe and atmosphere around it, all come from Kerr.

And that is why it has been so odd for the Warriors, and everyone around the team, to see this group that so completely embodies Kerr and his beliefs on basketball and life not have their leader be right in the middle of it. And, for the 11 minutes he spent with the media, Kerr was as close to his normal, affable self as he had been in weeks.

Kerr has missed Golden State’s last 10 play-off games as he continues to deal with complications from back surgery two years ago. “I feel like at that moment he figured it out”. I would say I’ve gotten a little bit better. Countered Golden State acting coach Mike Brown, when asked about it Thursday: “That’s his opinion”.

With Golden State’s addition of Kevin Durant, the Warriors are the undisputed favorites once again but Irving and the Cavs would love nothing more than to stun the basketball world for a second consecutive year and repeat as NBA champions.

Kerr was also quick to praise Brown’s contributions during his absence.

Durant’s teammates said a third straight Warriors-Cavaliers Finals isn’t a problem for the league, with Stephen Curry calling it “disrespectful” to imply that the matchup is an example of a watered-down National Basketball Association.

Playing with incredible dexterity, consistency, cohesion, underdog spirit but top-dog skillfulness, the Warriors became a favourite team to watch – supporter or not – and it was not hard to see why they became the team to hop onto for bandwagon supporters. That’s why I relate to him so much. In last year’s Finals, during game five, Green received his fourth flagrant foul, ultimately suspending him for game six. “But when you have great players like Curry and Durant on the same team, and then you have LeBron, there’s not much you can do”.

“But right now, we’re not at that point”.

“I’ve been in every meeting, every film session, every practice”.

Taylor said the league’s schedule makers will work more closely with the networks, trying to reduce travel surrounding nationally televised games while encouraging teams that do rest their stars to do it during home games. Last year, the Cavs became the first team in league history to rally from a 3-1 series deficit to win the Finals.

But he isn’t ready to coach, and he isn’t sure when he’ll be ready to. Statistically, he will need to get to another level in order to have any shot at being in the NBA Finals MVP discussion. “I was uncomfortable and in a lot of pain but I did fine, I could make it through”, he said. “You adapt to the style and that’s the same thing that happened to me when I went to Miami”.

“Mike’s been unbelievable”, Kerr said. So the Warriors instead swept Portland, the team that chased down Denver for the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Warriors did lose Durant for several weeks because of the knee injury he suffered in Washington on February 29, but outside of that there have been virtually no issues integrating one of the league’s dominant players and personalities into a team that had already had so much success.

“It is awkward”, Kerr said. “It is awkward, it is weird, but we’re doing OK”.

Kerr, however, still isn’t okay. The Warriors took Cleveland to 7 last season with Harrison Barnes at the small forward position, and Durant is a significant upgrade at that position in nearly every category.