Killed in Vehicle and Stabbing Incidents in London

US President Donald Trump re-tweeted a news alert about the attack from right-wing website the Drudge Report.

The London Ambulance Service, who dispatched upwards of 80 medics to help deal with the incident, said at least 48 people were taken to five hospitals across the capital, with many more treated at the scene.

Meanwhile in Barking, east London, there was an armed police operation, but Scotland Yard were unable to immediately confirm whether there was any link to the attacks.

Police fatally shot three attackers to put an end to the incident.

The Homeland Security Department said, “At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States”.

She stressed that “in the fight against every form of terrorism, we stand firmly and with determination at Britain’s side”. Among other things, she called for more worldwide control of the internet to take away terrorists’ “safe spaces” to spread their ideology and gain recruits. “We must come together, we must pull together, and united we will take on and defeat our enemies“.

And Mr Corbyn said: “The Labour Party will be suspending national campaigning until this evening, after consultations with other parties, as a mark of respect for those who have died and suffered injury”.

A senior Tory spokesman said: “The Conservative party will not be campaigning nationally today”.

Britain’s interior minister said the country’s threat level won’t be raised because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose.

British and world leaders reacted with a combination of outrage and solidarity.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced her sympathy.

Offering to help the United Kingdom in any way the United States could, Trump said, “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”. I was in the back of an Uber cab driving over London Bridge…there was somebody down on the pavement with a small crowd around them clearly very concerned.

A van hit several pedestrians on London Bridge Saturday night before apparently crashing into railings.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions.

“The vehicle continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market”.

Police initially said officers were also responding to a third incident, in the Vauxhall neighborhood, but later said that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.

“A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps”.

After running over pedestrians on the bridge, authorities said three assailants jumped out of their van and began stabbing people in a nearby fashionable bar area.

The scene is right next to London Bridge station, a key railway terminus and a busy interchange on the London Underground network.

“Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the awful incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”, she said.

Trump slams Sadiq Khan for asking citizens not to panic after London terror attacks.

Police were called to London Bridge at 22.08pm. Police moved to clear members of the public away from the area. Neighbors at the site of one major raid in Barking said a man who lived there resembled one of the attackers shown in news photographs.

“The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests”, Rowley said.