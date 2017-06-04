Killer Mike Defends Bill Maher After Host Uses Slur

Maher gave us yet another example when he dropped the “N-word” on his HBO show “Real Time” Friday night. Many users called for the comedian’s show to be canceled, while others pointed out that Maher has a history of toeing the line between comedy and insensitivity toward race and religion. The veteran comedian released a statement apologizing for saying the racial slur during his interview with Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse.

Sasse invited Maher to come to his state and “work in the fields with us”. “Work in the fields?” he said, raising his palms. “Senator, I’m a house (expletive)”. “No, it’s a joke”.

Maher acknowledged that the N-word was “offensive” and said he regretted using it. “Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show”. Maher’s quip has since garnered an apology from the host and a flurry of debate around the n-word and who should use it. Mike’s statements have been equally as dissected and it too has sparked discussions online that have bordered on tense.

Sasse also responded Saturday on Twitter, saying that he regretted he didn’t challenge Maher on the remark immediately, and that “me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough”.

“Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: ‘Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?'” Sasse tweeted. “There are no explanations that make this acceptable”. They plan to remove the “deeply offensive comment” from any future airings.

“Bill Maher chose to get on television last night and sanitize and normalize the N-word”, Sharpton said. In a series of tweets, Walsh defended the comedian for making the politically incorrect joke.

In the 15 years that Maher has hosted his HBO show, he has made countless indefensible comments – many not even framed as jokes.

This is not the first time Maher has been in hot water over remarks made on his TV shows.