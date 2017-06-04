Kim Kardashian Spills the Secrets of Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s Split

Here are the biggest truth bombs the mother-of-two revealed. “At the time.I just thought, ‘Holy s***, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married, ‘” she admitted.

“I think anytime someone does anything, they don’t have a bad intentions of doing it a certain way, especially because Kendall is so sensitive”, she said.

‘Tyga’s pretty much kicking himself for messing up and for not keeping Kylie, she’s definitely going to be the one that got away for him’.

Kardashian, 36, famously filed for divorce from the former Brooklyn Net just 72 hours after their wedding in 2011.

Kim explained that after taking some time off, all the usual negative comments really made her think.

After she leaked the audio, Taylor put out a statement on Instagram saying that she would like to be “excluded from this narrative”. She also denied that it created any awkwardness between Tay and her little sister Kendall Jenner.

Kris obviously wasn’t happy over the allegations in the book and told her daughters so, which led to Kim slamming Caitlyn on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for being dishonest with what she had written. She recently gushed about her happy home life in a video post on her mobile app, in which she had nothing but good things to say about Kanye.

The wife of Kanye West said she is pleased their split was “easy” and drama free. “There has not been any drama with her”, Kardashian West said to cheers from the audience. ‘It wouldn’t even be fair for me to say, ‘Oh I want to work with this person, or that person, ‘ because I’m so fortunate to be able to be where I am and work with the wonderful women that I have. “And those are [their kids] Kendall and Kylie“.

The Kardashians and Jenners split from their longtime stylist Monica Rose in April.

“So my reason is not connected with this, but I will say that I read that it was said that she was the reason behind my makeover”, Kardashian said. “I needed a new vibe”.