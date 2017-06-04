Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stake Raised by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Stock market analysts and brokers have recently amended their target prices on shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Beta is also an important valuation ratio for analyzing the stock of the company, KMI has Beta of 0.58 while its industry and Sector’s beta remains at 0.93 and 0.79 respectively. Thompson Davis & Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

“This securing of financing for the project demonstrates the need for and interest in the opportunity for Canada to have better access to world markets”, Kinder Morgan Canada CEO Ian Anderson said in a news release. Standpoint Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, October 16 report. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 22,145 shares with $459,000 value, down from 45,962 last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 71.5% in the first quarter. It is negative, as 86 investors sold KMI shares while 357 reduced holdings.

Kinder Morgan and Kinder Morgan Canada announced on Tuesday the completion of the IPO of 102,942,000 restricted voting shares of Kinder Morgan Canada at a price to the public of US$12.61 (C$17.00) per share, but began trading at C$15.79 early in the trading day-below the set price. A total volume of 23.31 million shares were traded versus to average volume of 20.06 million shares. The stock’s price moved down its 200-day moving average of $24.26.

Kinder Morgan’s shares trade at $18 right now, more than 20% below the 52 week high, and down more than 11% year to date. The stock was trading on above-average volume. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.49% EPS growth. The analysts estimated EPS for the higher end at 0.19 and lower end at 0.13 while the year ago reported earnings per share was 0.18. However its lowest revenue estimates are $2.91B and highest revenue estimates are $3.35B.

Kinder Morgan Canada had a market value of $5.4 billion based on 345 million shares outstanding.

The company also declared a dividend paid on Monday May 15th, 2017. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 2.73 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The Company operates through five segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines and Kinder Morgan Canada.

Calamos Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI). The stock has "Buy" rating by Tudor Pickering on Friday, August 14.

“Closing of the Offering removed the final condition to Kinder Morgan’s investment approval for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project”, the company said in today’s statement. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. On Tuesday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. In taking a peek at the stock and where it might be headed, brokerage firms on Wall Street now have a consensus twelve months price target of $25.26 on the shares according to 19 analysts. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Director Fayez Sarofim disclosed the purchase of 700,000 shares of (KMI).

10/20/2016 – Kinder Morgan, Inc. had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.