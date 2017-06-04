Kisner wins Colonial golf by one shot

Instead, Kisner turned and hugged his wife Brittany for a quick moment before being led away to be fitted for the tartan plaid blazer the victor of this event is given each year.

Lee shot a birdie on the last hole at the Dean and Deluca Invitational in Fort Worth, leaving him seven under, two shots off the leader Web Simpson.

Those four golfers set the pace for a crowded field, with England’s Paul Casey (66), Spaniards Sergio Garcia (66) and Jon Rahm (69), and Sean O’Hair (68) a shot back and tied for fifth.

Coming into this week, Webb Simpson had five missed cuts and just one top 10 in his 2016-17 PGA Tour season.

Kisner birdied the 10th and 11th holes to tie Simpson for the top spot and took the lead outright with a birdie on the par-4 12th. He routinely outdrove the 59-year-old Langer by 30 yards and got up-and-down for birdie on the par-5 18th to maintain his one-shot advantage. She led by four strokes with four holes to play, but she made a bogey on No. 16 while Lee birdied 17. “It’s always fun, and you always handle it differently”.

“I knew the way I was playing I going to give myself a ton of chances to win”.

For Spieth, though he came up short of becoming the second player – other than five-time victor Ben Hogan – to go back-to-back at Colonial, his closing 65 was filled with other almost converted opportunities that could have led to a victory.

Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open champion who finished second in this event past year, had six birdies and two bogeys in his round while playing in the morning wave. “I’m just either not catching the breaks or my short game is just a little off”. I drove the ball tremendous today on this golf course.

The warm, humid and overcast conditions in the final round on the banks of the Trinity River were the most conductive all week to low scores.

Si Woo Kim, playing for the first time since winning The Players Championship two weeks ago, had an 8 on the par-4 ninth after his pitch from greenside bunker went dead right off his club and rolled into the water.

Kisner helped South Aiken High to a pair of state championships, earned the South Carolina Junior Golf Association’s player of the year award and made All-America at the University of Georgia.

There were several near misses for Spieth, who started the day five strokes behind Simpson. It’s not easy out there when wind is blowing sideways every hole. He shot 70. His two-putt birdie on 18 was his only birdie on the back nine. I kept going at the flag and trying to make as many birdies as I could. The move comes a day after ace Dallas Keuchel (Razorbacks) came off the disabled list after missing one start with a pinched nerve in his neck. “Then I win, and then everybody questions if I was ever going to win again”. His only bogey of the round came on the par-three eighth.

“All in all, very solid round”, Spieth said. “So to go from there to a second-place finish and nearly having a chance at a playoff is tremendous fight”. That put me in the driver’s seat. “‘Kiz’ was the deserving victor”. “Happy I shot under par”. “The crowds were fantastic”.

Steve Stricker, the 2009 Colonial victor who turned 50 this year, shot a 63 to move from a tie for 32nd to a tie for seventh for 6 under.

Casey and Lee are chasing their second PGA Tour titles, Casey having played very well almost all of 2017 while for Lee he has found a new lease of life following a 5th place finish in Dallas last week. Then came two more runnerups this year.

Stricker played the first three days of the event at 1-over par.

Shanshan Feng shot a four-under 68 to win the LPGA Volvik Championship by one stroke over Minjee Lee and Sung Hyun Park.