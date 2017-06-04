Kluber shines in return from DL as Indians blank A’s 8-0

The A’s have reached new lows with batters striking out 19 times to match the franchise record Tuesday and with the club now a season-worst seven games under.500 at 22-29 in the wake of a 9-4 loss to the Indians.

The Indians play Oakland Thursday at 12:10 p.m. CT. Kluber will face Jharel Cotton. The Cleveland Indians would love for Kluber to re-enter the rotation and get back in top form.

“He was filthy”, Indians catcher Roberto Perez said.

Kluber lowered his ERA to 4.36 and now owns a 3.28 xFIP with 51 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched this season. Despite the long layoff, however, Kluber looked like his dominant self, allowing just two hits and recording his 26th career double-digit strikeout game.

“Boy, I mean, that’s … first of all, it’s nice to have him back, which kind of gives everyone a lift”, the skipper said.

“It just hit my glove and I dropped it”, Joyce said. “He was crisp right from the get-go”.

The Oakland A’s will look to salvage a split of their series against the Indians when they take the field Thursday, after snapping a 4-game losing skid with a 3-1 win on Wednesday.

“Something like that is more amusing when you’re winning than when you’re losing”, Francona said.

Bauer’s career-best strikeout total was one shy of this season’s major league-high of 15 by Washington’s Stephen Strasburg against San Diego on Saturday. He has five RBIs in his last two games.

Their freakish sixth looked more Little League than major league.

Yan Gomes had an RBI single while Jose Ramirez was 3 for 3 with a walk and two stolen bases. With the bases still loaded, Carlos Santana hit a seemingly harmless fly ball to shallow left field to score a run, pushing Cleveland’s lead to 3-0. The A’s thought they doubled up Zimmer at first and got a sprinting Carlos Santana at home, but the replay challenge overruled the calls on the field and Zimmer and Santana both ended up safe.

Moments later, the sprinklers went on, adding more slapstick to a comedic inning for Oakland.

“You saw our two biggest problems today”.

Afterward, the typically stoic Kluber didn’t want to make too much of his outing. Despite only going six innings, Kluber was three swinging strikes away from his career high on August 27, 2014.

“To be able to go out there and pitch well without running into any issues, it’s a relief”, Kluber said.

Below the surface, the numbers reinforced a month that Kluber pitched through with a home run rate almost twice as high as last season. “We’re going to find some ways to get him some more at-bats”, Oakland manager Bob Melvin said of Pinder, who has hit five homers in his last 28 at-bats spanning nine games.

Athletics: RHP Jesse Hahn (sprained right triceps) will make a rehab start Wednesday for Single-A Stockton against Lancaster. Kluber needed just 77 pitches to get through six innings in his return from the disabled list.

Indians: RF Lonnie Chisenhall has progressed well in concussion protocol.