Kylian Mbappe to choose Real Madrid over Manchester City?

Mbappe admits that although Real boss Zinedine Zidane was his idol growing up, a chance to play under the legend would not necessarily sway his decision.

As reported by Standard Sport on Wednesday Mbappe is one of the high profile names on Wenger’s shortlist this summer, with the club having handed him a £100m kitty to turn the Gunners into Premier League title winners.

Mbappe, 18, has attracted interest from across Europe’s top five leagues, after a breakout season at Monaco in which he scored 26 goals in all competitions, while also providing eight assists for his teammates.

Mbappe is part of Didier Deschamps’ squad for the friendlies against Paraguay and England this month, either side of a World Cup qualifying clash with Sweden, and the French Football Federation’s president Le Graet has been thoroughly impressed by what he has seen.

He is a great coach, who has had results and is developing.

Mbappe has been clear that he views regular starts as crucial to his development, but with Monaco struggling to retain key players – Bernardo Silva has already joined Manchester City – the 18-year-old accepted he could depart.

Whatever fee Monaco ask for, the signing of Mbappe is not going to be a cheap one.

Mbappe said of his future: “I am focused on the national team above all”.

He said: “The advice of [Deschamps] counts“.

The wiry forward addressed his future while on global duty with France, saying, “there’s plenty of time to think about all this”, via Goal.com.

“I think it is the choice of the players”. There are important matches for France’.