La. gas tax hike sputters in House, shelved

“The House simply listened to the citizens of Louisiana and refused to raise taxes again”, John Kay, Louisiana state director of Americans for Prosperity, said in a statement.

The governor’s plan included a tax cut for 90 percent of all Louisianans, the removal of the fifth penny of sales tax on July 1, 2018 and a good-faith effort to stop the practice of allowing 80 percent of corporations operating in Louisiana to pay nothing in income taxes. But please put this on your agenda for the future. “We need to find a way to solve this problem”, Carter said.

Carter originally sought a 17-cent tax hike to raise $500 million yearly. Average drivers would have paid an extra $120 per year, according to the state transportation department. He said the 70 votes needed weren’t there, even when he considered reducing the proposed increase to 10 cents per gallon. But he still couldn’t win needed backing.

Governor John Bel Edwards called a special session of the legislature to begin at 6:30 p.m. on June 8.

Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), says Louisiana now has a road project backlog totaling more than $13 billion.

Carter told WBRZ that the bill was 10 votes short of meeting the necessary two-thirds majority.

“It doesn’t look like we have much of a choice”, Pope said.

Carter said 27 states have raised gasoline taxes since 2012, including Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and many other states.

Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria and chairman of the House Republican Caucus, asked his colleagues not to misread the comments.

But several Republican lawmakers bristled at suggestions that by refusing to support the gas tax they were somehow betraying their constituents. “They don’t want the gas tax”, said Rep. Dodie Horton, a Republican from Haughton.

Most of those opposing the package argued the reforms yielded too much to inmates often at the expense of victims.

“I came down here to vote no”.

“I can’t stand the people coming up here saying we turned our backs on the people who elected us”.