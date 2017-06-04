Garcetti was responding to a question about the Olympic bid during a news conference at the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority on Wednesday when he made his statement.

Recent discussions within the International Olympic Committee have highlighted the idea of, for the first time, awarding two consecutive Summer Games, with the presumed “runner-up” receiving the 2028 Games.

It’s not clear yet what kind of incentives those might be, but the Journal reports that Bach has “committed the IOC to making sure the four-year wait could be made worthwhile for both the USOC and Los Angeles”.

The IOC is expected to announce a decision September 13 when it meets in Lima, Peru.

Los Angeles and Paris are the lone remaining cities bidding for the 2024 Games after the withdrawal of Budapest, Hmaburg and Rome.

In recent years, though, the cost and trouble of hosting the Olympic Games has resulted in a sharp decline in the number of interested host cities. Rio de Janeiro serves as a cautionary example as many of its stadiums have been left untouched and broken down. Los Angeles, meanwhile, was the U.S. Olympic Committee’s second choice, after Boston initially got the nod but then saw that bid flounder because of lack of public support. Los Angeles last hosted the sporting extravaganza in 1984. Atlanta was the last US city to host the Summer Games, when they hosted in 1996.

Previously, both LA and Paris had vehemently denied any interest in hosting the 2028 edition with leaders in the French Capital claiming the project to build the critical Olympic Village is only available for 2024. It would be Paris’ third Olympics after 1900 and 1924. The historical bedrock of Paris may be giving it the edge for 2024.

“We are working exclusively to win in 2024”. “We believe it is the right moment for our city to be chosen”.

Los Angeles and Garcetti haven’t ceded either. It would mark an unprecedented move for the International Olympic Committee, which never has before awarded multiple Games in a single bid cycle. “We’re honored that Los Angeles is a 2024 Candidate City at this important time for the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, and we look forward to collaborating with the IOC in the months ahead”. Never in the history of the games have two host cities been announced in the same summer, with the clamor and bidding usually too great to award too far in advance.