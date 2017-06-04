Labour set to hold Penistone and Stocksbridge seat despite Conservative hopes

The poll, conducted for the Independent and Sunday Mirror, found May’s Conservative Party still expected to win 47% of the vote against the Labour Party’s 35%.

However, May’s personal rating turned negative for the first time in a ComRes poll since she became prime minister last July.

Wakefield’s Brexit-supporting Conservative candidate Antony Calvert, hoping to overturn a 2,613-vote Labour majority, is aware he needs to get people like Hill to vote again on June 8.

Mrs May said: “Our position on tax hasn’t changed”.

They can’t say anything now that will make me vote for them.

Finance minister Philip Hammond has said that promise makes it harder for him to bring down Britain’s budget deficit.

Raheela Shah, 21Tooting, south London Raheela Shah feels a lot has happened this week, what with finishing her exams and catching up with the news, but thinks it was a “clever decision” for Jeremy Corbyn to appear in the leaders’ debate.

“There’s complete chaos going on at the top of the government“, Corbyn told reporters.

According to the Daily Telegraph, there is concern among senior Conservatives about the party’s shortening lead in recent opinion polls which sees Labour gaining ground.

May’s 6-point lead compared with a lead of 10 percentage points in Opinium’s previous poll published May 27.

If she fails to beat handsomely the 12-seat majority her predecessor David Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed and her authority will be undermined both inside the Conservative Party and at talks with 27 other European Union leaders.

May later softened the proposal by saying there would be a limit on the amount that people would have to pay.

In contrast, Mr Corbyn’s rating has risen by 18 points although he continues to lag well behind the Prime Minister on minus 15%.

Last month May left open the possibility of higher income taxes by promising only that there would be no rises in value-added tax and dropping a 2015 Conservative pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance contributions or VAT.

“Kezia pointed out the SNP is refusing to match Labour’s plans to tax the rich and big businesses and guarantee that 95% of taxpayers in the UK will not pay any more in tax, and she very clearly made the point that keeping the UK together was in the interests of everyone in the UK”.

Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

A failure to win the June 8 election with a large majority would weaken May just as Brexit talks are due to begin while the loss of her majority would pitch British politics into turmoil.

But Wells said such attempts to encourage tactical voting would have little impact because of the collapse in support for smaller parties such as the Liberal Democrats, with most seats a straight race between Conservatives and Labour.