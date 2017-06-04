Land Rover BAR face New Zealand in the last four

“We believe with the forecast over the coming week, that’s our best chance of progressing through”, Burling said.

As such, they will take a bonus point with them into the best-of-13 Cup Match, effectively the regatta final, later in the month.

New Zealand are seeking to avenge their 2013 defeat by Oracle Team USA, which is bank-rolled by Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, in San Francisco. Oracle Team USA once again won the battle, with their opposition appealing and failing with a penalty protest.

“Team New Zealand have proven throughout the qualifying rounds they are sailing really well and very fast across the range of conditions”.

After America’s Cup Qualifiers on Saturday, Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA.

Errors from Team NZ cost them three penalties on Sunday, something not missed by Spithill.

An aggressive but perfectly executed and legal pre-start from Sir Ben Ainslie allowed Land Rover BAR to race clear of SoftBank Team Japan from the start line.

The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

Land Rover BAR’s cause was helped further at the third gate as SoftBank Team Japan were handed a penalty, meaning the Japanese team had to fall further back behind the British team.

Team NZ were ruled to have crossed the race boundary, incurring a two-length penalty. This is the first time the defender has sailed with the challengers in the preliminaries.

The eventual victor of that stage of the competition will then become the official Challenger to Oracle Team USA for the 35th America’s Cup.

It’s just one of the radical departures from tradition in this America’s Cup, which, perhaps fittingly, is being sailed on the northern tip of the Bermuda Triangle.

However, it was not to be as Artemis Racing continued to find their form with what proved a relatively routine victory.

Groupama Team France finished their campaign with a loss to Artemis Racing.

The victor will face Oracle, which is racing in the preliminaries even though its place in the final is guaranteed as the defending champion.

Skipper Jimmy Spithill and his crew led by seven seconds at the first mark and by nine at the second.

Ben Ainslie, the BAR skipper, who steered his team to victory against SoftBank Team Japan before losing to Oracle today, said the British syndicate were up for the challenge.

New Zealand gained on the upwind leg, even briefly taking the lead, but Oracle were ahead at every mark.

Saturday not only saw the conclusion of the qualifiers but also the conclusion of Groupama Team France’s involvement in the 35th America’s Cup after they failed to progress through to the Challenger Playoffs.

New Zealand skipper Peter Burling was the best of the challengers with eight wins and two defeats and had the choice of opponent in the play-offs – either Ainslie or rivals from Sweden or Japan.

As if it needed any more of a boost, two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA will start the 35th America’s Cup match ahead 1-0.