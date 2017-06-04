Top US and European Union officials traded intelligence Wednesday (17 May) on what they called “serious evolving threats” to airline security as Washington mulls banning carry-on computers on flights from Europe. He declined to identify the other areas.

“Secretary Kelly continues.to make his decisions based on the intelligence and the threat and if that points to a decision being made in the next several days or next several weeks, he’s going to do that”.

A spokesman for Airlines for Europe, the representative body for 22 major carriers, said: “We just know that there will further talks next week”.The tiny handful of people that still like the idea of going to America are in luck, as usa and European officials have negotiated a way to stop us from being banned from taking anything larger than a smartphone into aeroplane cabins.

Alarmed at the proposal, which airline officials say is merely a matter of timing, European governments held talks with their USA counterparts on Friday.

US and European officials Wednesday discussed applying the U.S.’s in-flight ban on laptops and tablets to planes from Europe, the Associated Press reported.

The EU commissioners for home affairs, Dimitris Avramopoulos, and transport, Violeta Bulc, were also present.

‘This Commission will host high-level political and technical talks with United States authorities on Wednesday to jointly assess new threats and work from a common prospect, ‘ the Community Executive spokeswoman Margaritis Schinas stated.

Both the United States and UK now have a ban on all electronics bigger than a smartphone on flights coming from several countries in the Middle East.

“I think it’s ridiculous”, said Victor Robert Garza, a military researcher and instructor at the U.S. Navy Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. As such, passengers must stow any devices larger than a smartphone in their checked luggage.

Both IATA and ACI Europe are urging information sharing between Europe and the USA, as well as more controlled, short-term measures, instead of an extended and far-reaching ban.

Emirates, the Middle East’s largest airline, cited the ban as one of the reasons for an 80% drop in profits past year.

IATA said that if governments agree that wider curbs are necessary they should consider applying measures to enhance security while avoiding the concentration of devices in holds.

But he could not say whether Kelly would attend the talks Wednesday.

The European Commission, the 28-nation EU’s executive arm in Brussels, is coordinating the bloc’s response to the aviation-security deliberations.

In a secure room in Brussels this week, officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the European Union swapped information about threats involving air travel.

He said that USA homeland security secretary, John F. Kelly, could decide on the measure “in the next several days or in the next several weeks”. The official said Wednesday’s meeting would be a “marathon” session.