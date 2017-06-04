‘Large part’ of Manchester attack network held in Britain

A 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman who had been arrested were released without charge, police said.

British police working on the case have resumed intelligence-sharing with USA counterparts after a brief halt because of anger over leaks to US media thought by Britain to be coming from USA officials.

Some British officials have suggested that United States officials are leaking sensitive information to American media outlets about the investigation into the Manchester attack.Rudd, Britain’s top domestic defense official, told BBC News on Wednesday that Monday’s attack, in which 22 people were killed and 64 were injured, was a “devastating occasion”.In addition to those killed in the concert attack, Manchester officials raised to 119 the number of people who sought medical treatment after the attack.Soldiers were sent to assist armed police at strategic sites in what is the first deployment of troops on British streets since 2007.Rouse said many of those hospitalized had serious injuries that would require “very long term care and support in terms of their recovery”.

“We take full responsibility for that and obviously regret that that happened”, the secretary of state told reporters.

Dozens of IS fighters were killed in USA strikes on Syria on Friday, while masked gunmen killed at leat 28 people in an attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt.

Fearing that another attack could be imminent, the United Kingdom government announced on Tuesday that it had raised the country’s terror alert to the highest “critical” threat level.

The issue of security, which was not widely discussed in the general election campaign before the attack, is now expected to feature highly.

The Labour Party under Corbyn has trailed Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives in the polls, but has begun to make gains in the last week.

YouGov polled 2,052 people on Wednesday and Thursday. But now, she’s back on social media, and she’s shared a powerful essay that’s a must-read.

She said the G7 would press tech companies to develop abilities to identify “extremist material and hateful propaganda”, remove the material automatically, and report such content to authorities.

She faced questions from British journalists over police funding cuts during her six years as the interior minister. “The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know”, she continued.

Ramadan Abedi is suspected of having been part of the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group, a faction supported by al-Qaeda, though he denies the allegation.

Greater Manchester Police chief Ian Hopkins and Neil Basu, the national coordinator of counterterrorism policing, urged people to contact police if they had information about Abedi’s movements between May 18 and Monday night.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, a Manchester native, said on Friday he would donate the proceeds of his show next Tuesday in the city to a fund supporting victims and their families.

Some 66 people are still being treated in hospital, including 23 in critical condition, medical officials said.

He said the jihadist group “worships death”.