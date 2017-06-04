Last big TV gig for Corbyn and May

An Ipsos MORI poll shows British Prime Minister Theresa May’s lead over the Labour Party has shrunk from 15 points to five in just over two weeks.

Support for the Conservatives now stands at 43 percent, down two percentage points from a week ago, while Labour rose two points to 37 percent. “For Britain to succeed after Brexit, we need to make the most of every talent and ensure no person or community is left behind”.

“I could have stayed on doing that job for another couple of years and not called an election“.

She said the government had “had to take some hard choices across the public sector” to curb spending and reduce the country’s deficit. “It would be an extraordinary deception that would have been practised on the British public”. He answered that Labour would negotiate market access and his aim was tariff-free access to the European Union markets.

“I’m afraid there is a lesson here about Jeremy Corbyn’s psychology and his politics and his naivety, with which he approaches not just the logic of the nuclear deterrent but also the Brexit negotiations”.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a question and answer session during a general election campaign rally.

A young woman asked why the former London mayor had not been suspended over his rant in a radio interview 14 months ago, to which Mr Corbyn said investigations “may continue”. He said not enough had been invested in skills training. The UK Labour party leader has received an important boost from the Vermont senator and leading American progressive Bernie Sanders, who faced off against Hillary Clinton in the Democratic party primaries previous year.

“If the prime minister has a very big majority she will be able to do what she likes, the bigger the majority, the bigger the reshuffle”, an unnamed minister was quoted by the Telegraph as saying. “I don’t want to be responsible for millions of deaths and neither do you“, he told the audience.

He pointed to Corbyn’s emphasis on class, an issue he said so many “wanted to ignore” as a reason for his confidence in Corbyn’s transformation of Labour and United Kingdom politics.

He denied that companies might leave when faced with increased taxation.

Another Question Time special will see Lib Dem Leader Tim Farron and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon appear in a similar format on Sunday evening.