Late goals lift Penguins in Stanley Cup Final opener

They controlled play for an extended period of time, eventually culminating the play with what appeared to be a goal by P.K Subban. The outcome of this review strongly shifted the momentum into the Penguins’ favor in a game they ultimately won, 5-3.

And then things settled down.

The defending-champion Penguins put a mere 12 shots on goal, but beat the visiting Nashville Predators 5-3 in the opener of the best-of-seven Final.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is finally here, and it couldn’t involve two more different teams. “Being down 3-0 to the Stanley Cup champions, coming back and tying it up with an opportunity to win the hockey game is definitely something to build on”.

Gaudreau, a rookie, tied it at 3-3 when he scored his first career playoff goal 13:29 into the third period, just after a Pittsburgh power play expired. Still, thanks to three goals toward the end of the first period and a Jake Guentzel goal 16:43 into the third period – the Penguins’ first shot since the end of the first period – the Penguins came out on top. Pittsburgh is going to have to figure out how to get more than a dozen shots on goal before then. Pittsburgh Penguins’ goalie Matt Murray, center, lunges toward the puck as Nashville Predators’ Vernon Fiddler, left, and Cody McLeod contend during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, May. “We felt like we were chasing the puck the whole game, and they were controlling the puck and it’s hard to get scoring chances”. Conor Sheary scored his first of the playoffs and Evgeni Malkin scored his eighth.

The first eight minutes the Predators were taking the game to the Penguins, but had nothing to show for it.

So far five goals have been overturned by coach’s challenges or league-initiated video review in the 2017 playoffs. The Penguins did cool off and didn’t have another shot on goal during the first 15 minutes of the period. The Predators had what would have been the game’s first goal wiped out by a coach’s challenge. I don’t think it’s Xs and Os. On the other side, 34-year-old Pekka Rinne is in the Cup Final for the first time but is putting up historic numbers in the playoffs.

An empty net goal by the Penguins with 62 seconds remaining just was icing on the cake.

“It seemed like we had a discussion between periods about staying on our toes, and playing the right way, and not trying to defend the lead or sit on the lead, we wanted to go out and try to get the next goal”. The Predators were hardly intimidated. “We could have been caught up in that because we didn’t play a great first period but we came out with a 3-0 lead, and we might have come into the locker room a little comfortable, but we’ll move on from that and move forward”. But Nashville entered the Stanley Cup Final playing comfortably and confidently, poise that was on display during points of the second and third periods.

Ryan Ellis fired a shot from the top of the left circle through a Viktor Arvidsson screen at 8:21.

During the delayed penalty while the Penguins maintained possession, Neal crosschecked former teammate Trevor Daley in open ice.

Pittsburgh continued their shot-shy phase through a power-play before Nashville’s Austin Watson fed Frederick Gaudreau for a one-timer that went under Murray’s pads to tie the score at 3-3 and silence the arena.