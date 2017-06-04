Lawmakers scuffle, hurl threats on Texas House floor

Amid hundreds of protestors opposing Texas’ new anti-sanctuary cities law in Texas House’s public gallery on Monday, lawmakers got involved in scuffle on the floor below and threats of gun violence also erupted.

Democrates alleged later in a press conference that Rinaldi had threatened to shoot the head of Nevarez (D-Eagle Pass). Romero said numerous protestors present were activists and friends, and that the signs they carried said, “See you at the polls”, nothing about breaking state or federal immigration laws.

The protesters were apparently chanting and waving signs against Senate Bill 4, the controversial Texas legislation that Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law this month.

The law, which goes into effect September 1, will allow police to ask people who’ve been detained about their immigration status.

“The one positive of it is, at the 140 day mark, you finally hear some honesty from some state legislators who really do believe that Latinos should be deported from the United States, be they citizens or noncitizens alike”, Anchia said. Cortez said he wants Rinaldi to apologize to the Texas House of Representatives and the people of Texas. “They were disrupting. They were breaking the law”.

After he placed the call, he says he simply told his Democratic colleagues he did so.

“I felt like we ripped our roots up and threw ourselves across the country”, said Holly, a 40-year-old Kentucky native who wanted to protect her husband.

Rinaldi contends that Nevarez told him he’d “get him” on his way to the vehicle.

On Twitter, Nevárez called Rinaldi “a liar and hateful man”.

Missing some content? Care to comment?

According to Fort Worth Rep. Ramon Romero, Rinaldi was guilty of racial profiling everyone in the gallery with his call to ICE.

Texas recently approved SB4, which compels local police to enforce federal immigration law. In a statement, Rinaldi said that one of his Democratic colleagues, Rep. Poncho Nevárez, “threatened to kill me”.

“When I told the Democrats I called ICE, Representative Ramon Romero physically assaulted me, and other Democrats were held back by colleagues”, Rinaldi said in the statement. “They were just brown”, Blanco said.

“And so in that and another exchange, I said, you know, we need to take this outside, because it’s not going to get – it shouldn’t get resolved here in front of all these people”, he continued.

Rinaldi admitted in a Facebook post to calling ICE and claimed he threatened to shoot Nevarez in self-defense only after Nevarez had threatened him first.

A video posted online shows lawmakers pushing and shoving each other in retaliation to the remarks made by state Rep. Matt Rinaldi.

“Matt Rinaldi gave the flawless example of why there’s a problem with SB 4″, Representative Romero said.