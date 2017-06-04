Laxman: ‘India definitely has a chance to win the title’

Kohli “is right in calling it just another game, because he does not want to put more pressure on him and the players”, said former India opener Chetan Chauhan.

Even as he chose not to comment on the coaching conundrum Indian cricket now finds itself in, VVS Laxman believed that the Indian team will set aside all distractions as it embarks on its defense of the Champions Trophy title.

Morgan cited Roy’s role in helping England reach the final of last year’s World Twenty20 in India – where they lost to the West Indies in Kolkata – as proof of how he could come good in a tournament. “It’s important to focus on the task at hand and I am sure Virat will be telling his team the same”. Their one other game will be against their arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham. Pakistani cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the cut-throat contest with India on Sunday.

The game features a match between crickets vs snails, which is a veiled reference to the fact that the game would work even on a slow networks including those on smartphones. And while India, South Africa, England and Australia are widely expected to make the semifinals it would not constitute a major surprise if one of them is eliminated at the group stage itself.

“Led by Virat Kohli, the Indians possess a formidable batting line-up that can fight any bowling attack on its day”, he said.

“We thought 305, on this wicket, it’s maybe a little bit short”, he said. The batsmen are in good knick. Meanwhile, Bangladesh once considered as minnows in one day cricket can no longer be taken lightly as the “Bangla Tigers” have the arsenal to upset any side on their day.It is notable that Bangladesh had knocked out England from the 2015 World Cup. “We will unleash our best pace attack, maybe three or four fast bowlers if needed, or a combination of spin and pace”, he said.

Laxman praised the Indian batsmen for showing the temperament and skills in English conditions.

Root told Sky Sports 2 he never had any doubts England would chase their target, adding: “We’re a side that’s getting better at it”.

Think you know the answers? The way they are playing, if you look at the last two years, their performance, they win nearly everything. He also stated that Pakistan-India match has a huge viewership and large number of people are anxious and fully involved in the game and the team has to come up to the expectations of Pakistan.

To compete teams must finish in the top eight of the ICC ODI Championship rankings.