LDS leader asks Nigerians to trust in God

But, because He loves you so much, He has made a Way for you.

The whole time this was happening to me I just kept thinking, why me?

To have faith in God is to equip us with the ability to fight against cancer. We increase it by learning to listen to His Word, knowing His will, and learning His way. Psalm 91 gives such a powerful message for believers in Christ Jesus that memorizing it and applying it to our personal lives brings heartfelt strength for daily living in a world of turmoil. “These things I have written to you who believe in the Son of God, so that ye may know that ye have eternal life” (I John 5:13). We must change worlds.

⦁ To achieve “greatness” for God, if that’s your ambition, you’ll have to work very hard at it. And when he had said this, he said to him, “Follow me”. If no one else wants to give me credit, I’m sure Jesus Christ the Son, God the Father and the Virgin Mary, the Mother of Jesus will.

It seems The Citizen has no problem publishing letters about Katko, but when it comes to letters about God, lately it seems they don’t. When it happens, remember God is painstakingly exacting true humility from you.

We hope these mutual thoughts of ours are both challenging and edifying. Encourage them with these words from 2 Peter, “He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance”. I’m not saying that I don’t mess up or sin anymore. Relatives I hadn’t seen for years began parading into my hospital room.

One of my favorite characters in the Bible, outside of Jesus, is John the Baptist. We can choose to have a relationship with God, the Creator of all things, and the Giver of life.

So if you are an artistic kingdom servant, make yourself available to the church and mission leaders you know. Jesus said to him, “Feed my sheep”. You’ll see them perfectly human through your perfectly human eyes, and together you’ll see the ideal Jesus who loved humans so much that He laid His life down for them! Peter is entrusted with the care of Jesus’ flock. I did, and it did not take me long to realize it is a futile endeavor. He takes the evil of cancer and makes us an example to others of what you can do when you have faith in God.

Then we are to give God our will. Jesus told us that when we pray, we are to pray “not my will” but thine. Tell me, is anything greater than pleasing our wonderful Father? My dad, who also suffered greatly with chronic pain in his legs and feet, took him aside and told him that this was not good counsel.

Prov.20:27, “The spirit of the man is the candle of the Lord”. How do you think you look? Are you praying every day in the spirit? God reveals the true desires of our heart. But listen: God has not abandoned you, and these could turn out to be the best years of your life – if you let them. He washes your hurting, ugly, sinful life away, and promises you a future and a hope, and a love that lasts forever.

Luke 22:31, “Simon, Satan has desired to have you that he may, sift you like wheat, but I have prayed for you that your faith fails not”.

Study and learn God’s word. Our decreed position in Christ is one of possessing all his perfections, not just mere forgiveness of sins, important as that is. God puts us in “hot water” circumstances to expose our need for change. God has created us with the potential to be like Him.

You can not withhold anything from God and still have faith in His promises. You will not speak for Him with authority.

God’s Word distinctly states that we must obey the gospel to be saved (Heb 5: 8-9). Rather than working to be who we want to be, we settle for far less; and whether the cause is laziness or self-doubt, or just a lack of self-discipline, we don’t live up to our potential.

In Luke 8:43, there is the story of a woman, who was in a crowd waiting to see Jesus. You are made right, put right, justified. (Ephesians 4:22b, 24; NKJV) You can’t be a new person if you aren’t making new, choices. Throw your light out there, let it shine.

Most of us have family members or good friends with chronic health issues. Keep your eye on the Straight Gate.