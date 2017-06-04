Lead of UK Conservatives holds, May now seen negatively-ComRes poll

In the new poll, support for the Conservatives stood at 40 percent, down six percentage points and Labour were on 39 percent, up five points.

A failure to win the June 8 election with a large majority would weaken May just as Brexit talks are due to begin while the loss of her majority would pitch British politics into turmoil.

May insisted nothing had changed on her tax policy – she has kept open the possibility of tax rises – after her defence minister, Michael Fallon, was quoted by a national newspaper as saying that income tax would not increase for higher earners.

Following a row with the Conservatives over the composition of its audience in a debate on Monday, the BBC said its Question Time audience was balanced, with a third of those present planning to vote Conservative, a third for Labour and the rest undecided.

“He doesn’t believe in Britain”, she said in a blistering attack.

She accused her of failing to differentiate between mental health and learning difficulties when speaking to a woman while on the campaign trail in Oxfordshire – but Mrs May said the woman had spoken to her about both issues. Instead, she said, she chose to take the bold step of calling an election. Amid all of the spin, who should you vote for?

The findings echo other recent polls which show May’s once commanding lead of more than 20 points when she called the campaign being whittled away, meaning she might no longer win the landslide she hoped.

She warned of the risk of voters backing Labour and allowing Mr Corbyn to form a minority government with the support of the SNP.

Adding a cap on the total people will pay, although one that the Tories are yet to define, doesn’t appear to have fully turned around doubts, with 30% of respondents in the region now supporting a capped policy against 37.6% who are still against.

The Comres polling firm found May’s personal net approval rating had fallen to minus 3, down 12 points from a positive 9 point approval rating in February.

Mr Corbyn said that under his plans, some small businesses would face no rise in corporation tax rates.

The Conservative manifesto, published last month, said there would be no increase in VAT but dropped David Cameron’s pledge in the 2015 general election not to raise income tax or national insurance contributions.

A respected model made by Michael Ashcroft, who once served as treasurer of the Conservative Party, showed on Friday that May’s likely majority had declined from a week ago but estimated that she would still increase her majority to 60 seats.

“The mask has finally slipped: the only guarantee the Tories are prepared to give at this election is to big business and high earners”, the party’s finance spokesman, John McDonnell, said in a statement.

The PM said while she recognised the job nurses do “we have had to take some hard choices across the public sector in relation to public sector pay restraint” and that “we will put more money into the NHS, but there isn’t a magic money tree that we can shake that suddenly provides for everything that people want”.