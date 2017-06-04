LEADING OFF: Discipline on deck for Harper-Strickland brawl

Their latest encounter came with the Nationals leading the Giants 2-0 in the eighth inning, and there would be only one pitch thrown – a 98-MPH fastball Strickland flung directly into the batter’s box, striking Harper square in the hip.

As Bryce Harper exchanged blows with Giants reliever Hunter Strickland after he plunked the Nationals star, Posey noticeably took a back seat throughout all the action. Herm: Atlanta should allow Vick to retire as a FalconHornqvist’s return ma.

“The pitcher has to handle that stuff”, MASN analyst Ray Knight said after Monday’s game.

In terms of Strickland and Harper in particular, there is some history between the two that could’ve led Harper to insinuate goal behind Strickland’s pitch. “You either go to first base or you go after him and I chose to go after him”. “Obviously, I got in a little too far”. He pointed his bat directly at the Giants’ pitcher before throwing it to the side and beginning his charge to the mound. But Monday’s was different, a brawl between two men, one of whom held a grudge, the other of whom is not afraid of a tussle.

Posey declined to enter the fracas, instead remaining around its edges and watching as the players scuffled in “a pretty good pile”, as Giants manager Bruce Bochy called it. “I can’t tell you what’s going to happen (with suspensions)”.

Harper continued and said for a team that went on to win the World Series, it’s something that should have been forgotten about. “There’s nothing to be thinking about the first round for because we were out and they were playing Kansas City in the World Series”.

Hunter Strickland learned every lesson he needed to learn about coolness and professionalism during the 2014 playoffs. “Let him go get his pitcher”.

If “mound-charging aptitude” is a criterion teams use to decide which player to offer more money to in a couple of years, here’s an early breakdown.

Both Harper and Strickland were ejected and the Nats took advantage of a stunned defense and added another run into the mix off Kontos, who’d just participated in the Strickland-damage-control.

RAYS 10, RANGERS 8 Tim Beckman hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh as visiting Tampa Bay scored five runs in a span of three pitches to beat Texas. “You can’t hesitate. You either go to first base or go after him, and I made a decision to go after him”. If that thing gets away and hits you in the head, that could end not only your career but your life. Harper said. “You never want to get suspended or anything like that, but sometimes you just have to go get ’em”.

Harper said he had a scrape on his arm that he thought was actually from when teammate Anthony Rendon tried to pull him away. It’s what’s insane about our game when somebody takes a shot at you. I wasn’t really going up there thinking that. “You gave up a big meatball down the middle”, John Auville said. “When these people you look up to are fighting on the field”.