Leaving climate deal likely wouldn’t add US jobs

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

Trump says he’s “hearing from a lot of people both ways”. Rajoy and Modi agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in the field of combating climate change.

He has said in the past that he is a climate change skeptic.

Corporate America is making a final urgent plea to President Trump: Don’t pull out of the Paris climate accord.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, speaking to reporters during a visit to Berlin, said fighting global warming was a “global consensus” and an “international responsibility”. That means leaving the agreement isn’t the only way to weaken it: Trump could keep the U.S.as a signatory, but continue to slash the programs that would actually make it possible to reach the target for emissions.

Economist Marc Hafstead, who’s with Resources for the Future, told Christopher that exiting the deal “could potentially have political ramifications – to the extent that our pulling out of the agreement is going to cause other countries to do less”.

“A USA withdrawal would remove the world’s second-largest emitter and almost 18 percent of the globe’s present day emissions from the agreement, presenting a severe challenge to its structure and raising questions about whether it will weaken the commitments of other nations”, wrote Washington Post environment reporter Chris Mooney.

The leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden say the 2015 Paris Agreement to reduce global warming was a commitment “to our children”.

Citing senior USA officials familiar with Trump’s plan, several US mainstream media reported Wednesday morning that Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris Accord adopted by 196 nations in 2015.

But while the Paris accord isn’t synonymous with US emissions cuts, that doesn’t mean Trump’s decision on the accord is meaningless. That’s what the top House Democrat is calling President Donald Trump’s expected decision to pull the USA from a historic climate agreement.

And that’s the other effect of a withdrawal: the disappearance of USA leadership on a fundamental issue affecting the future of the planet.

Pelosi added that she believes withdrawing from the pact will have economical ramifications for the US: “Rejecting the pact also sends a strong message to the marketplace to direct innovative, entrepreneurial investments in the clean energy economy elsewhere”. A Danish lawmaker from a small, center green party says, “it resembles a crime against humanity and future generations”.

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey from MA also noted the potential economic disruption, tweeting: “Pulling out of #ParisAgreement is a massive moral, economic & leadership failure for Trump admin. Loss of business, jobs, & intl standing”.

The U.N.’s main Twitter page quotes Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as saying: “Climate change is undeniable”.

“The increasing impacts of climate change require a decisive response”. “Climate solutions provide opportunities that are unmatchable”. “It will also be a major geopolitical and reputational blow for the US”, said Li Shuo, climate analyst for Greenpeace China. Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt and White House strategist Steve Bannon want Trump to withdraw.

But this option may not be the likely route, since two senior officials say Trump is expected to withdraw from the climate deal.

The official insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement. And the final decision may not be entirely clear-cut: Aides were still deliberating on “caveats in the language”, one official said. For example, there are no sanctions if the United States breaks its promise of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025.

While traveling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and Pope Francis.

China asked that the annual the summit, normally held in mid-July, be brought forward to press home President Xi Jinping’s defence of open trade at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, in response to Trump’s protectionist stance.