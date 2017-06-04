Lebanese ministry calls for ban of Wonder Woman movie

She will also be appearing the DC ensemble film Justice League (2017).

Summer movie “Wonder Woman” is the work of another strong woman who battled the forces of Hollywood for the chance to run the big-budget feature….

As well as last year’s “Batman v Superman“, Gadot has featured in several other films that were not banned in Lebanon, including the popular “Fast and Furious” series. Instead of seeing a woman seduce a man on screen to get something from him and further the plot (like Black Widow in Iron Man 2), viewers seeing Wonder Woman will watch as a superhero explores her sexuality without shame. That backstory wasn’t used in the comic books until 2011, when writer Brian Azzarello made significant changes as part of DC’s company-wide “The New 52” revamp.

Patty Jenkins is now preparing for the much anticipated release of DC’s Wonder Woman, which is being received well by critics, a stark change from recent movies in the DC Extended Universe.

Metro US note that “it’s a little long”, while Variety expand on the issue in a little more detail, saying: “Approaching 2½ hours in length, Wonder Woman does fall victim to a fair bit of blockbuster bloat”. “They felt like an imposition on landscape, which didn’t feel like something that women are jonesing to do”. And in doing so, it becomes one of the most inspiring superhero movies since ‘Captain America: “The First Avenger'”.

When asked if it will be set in present day or some time in the 1930s, she answered, “I’m definitely planning something more interesting using that period of time“. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

Wonder Woman is produced by Charles Roven, Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder, with Richard Suckle, Stephen Jones, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Rebecca Roven serving as executive producers.

When she first meets Steve, for example, and walks in on him bathing, her fascination with his body is unashamed.

Gadot has not responded to criticism since she is busy promoting her new film. Most importantly, the film has impressed Carter, who called Wonder Woman a “wonderful movie” after attending the premiere.

Here is the synopsis for Wonder Woman: Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior.