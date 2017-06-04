Lebanon ministry calls for ban of Wonder Woman film

It’s been a long while coming, with various attempts at making the movie happen, but now the world’s most famous female superhero – who first appeared back in 1941 – has her own solo film. Following and overwhelming positive first reaction to the film and favorable critics’ buzz, reviews of Wonder Woman sing high praises for the origins movie.

Lebanon also has a decades-old law that boycotts Israeli products and forbids Lebanese citizens from having contact with Israelis.

At that time, a representative from BDS had allegedly sent a letter to Lebanon’s Ministry of Economy and Trade highlighting Gal Gadot’s service in the Israeli army and her open support for the Israeli Defence Forces in the Gaza War. The movie is scheduled to debut in at least one movie theater in the Lebanese capitol of Beirut, where posters and digital billboard have started to sprout up in the days leading up to the premiere.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson declined to comment to EW.

“Mawlana” was later shown after cuts were made, said one cinema manager, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing controversy.

The 32-year-old former soldier and Miss Israel – who is now starring as the superhero in the new DC Comics movie – admits there was a point where she considered giving up acting all together. She later apologized and said the Israeli photobombed her selfie.

Connie Nielsen, who plays Diana’s mother, Amazon queen Hippolyta, also didn’t grow up with Wonder Woman, but had myriad other models of powerful women as a child in Denmark.

An anti-Israeli group in Lebanon is calling for a nation-wide ban of DC’s Wonder Woman because the star, Gal Gadot, is Israeli.

There is a unique power to Wonder Woman’s sexuality in the film, because it isn’t impacted by male desires.

But with Wonder Woman, director Patty Jenkins and writer Allan Heinberg have crafted the first film in the DCEU that works unreservedly. Prior to embarking on a career as an actor, Gadot won the Miss Israel competition and served for two years in the Israeli military.

But Elie Fares, a Lebanese blogger, said the movie apparently has been green-lighted, since theaters are getting ready to show it.

Associated Press writers Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Thomas Adamson in Paris contributed. “You can’t empower women if you don’t educate the men and you don’t teach the boys, so as much as it’s important for girls to be exposed and see this movie, it’s important for boys to have a strong female figure that they can look up to”.